Tennessee's Buzzer Beater Over Alabama Shakes Up Top-25 College Basketball Rankings
The month of March has begun, and less than two weeks remain before the NCAA Tournament field is revealed on Selection Sunday. How much movement will there be in the AP Top-25 Poll as the regular season for men's college basketball reaches its end?
The game of the week came from the SEC in the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers' last-second win over the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. In a tie game with less than four seconds left, Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack won the Volunteers the game with a three-pointer at the buzzer. Despite the loss, Alabama is expected to remain inside the top-10 in the latest rankings.
In the Big Ten, how far will teams like the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines and No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers fall? No. 8 Michigan State handed the Badgers their second loss in the last three games after Wisconsin lost to the Oregon Ducks on Feb. 22.
No. 1 Auburn nor No. 2 Duke have lost a game since Feb. 8, and their positioning on top of the rankings should not change in the top-25. No. 4 Houston also cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the country with a 69-61 win over No. 10 Texas Tech.
Who will be the biggest movers in this week's poll? The No. 3 Florida Gators were the highest-ranked team to stumble during the week, losing on the road to the unranked Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas Tech and Wisconsin lost to teams ranked within the top-10, so their rankings are not expected to change drastically. However, both the Red Raiders and Badgers could see small drops in the updated top-25.
Additionally, Michigan narrowly defeated Rutgers 84-82, and then Illinois beat the Wolverines by 20 points in Ann Arbor on Sunday. Michigan ends the season with two ranked matchups, first against the No. 16 Maryland Terrapins and then on the road against Michigan State.
The Spartans now control their destiny in the race for the regular season conference title after winning five consecutive games, four of them against ranked opponents. If Michigan can get past Maryland, they will play against Michigan State with a share of the Big Ten regular season crown on the line.
Will there be any new additions to the top-25? Might the Ducks make an appearance at the back end of the updated rankings? Creighton, Kansas, Ole Miss, and Oregon were among teams receiving votes outside of the top-25, but the Ducks were the only team to win both of their games during the week. Creighton lost to Xavier and Kansas lost to Texas Tech on Saturday while Ole Miss lost to Auburn on Wednesday.
If the Ducks were to be added into the top-25, who would fall out? No. 22 Arizona lost to No. 9 Iowa State over the weekend, marking the Wildcats' fourth loss in their last six games. Will Arizona drop out of the top-25 after their recent slid?
The No. 24 Mississippi State Bulldogs are also at risk of falling out of the poll with a 38-point loss to Alabama. After starting the season 14-1, the Bulldogs have struggled in conference play with an 8-8 record.
Here is the full AP Top-25 Poll from Feb. 24. This article will be updated when the latest rankings are released on Monday.
1. Auburn
2. Duke
3. Florida
4. Houston
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. St. John's
8. Michigan State
9. Iowa State
10. Texas Tech
11. Wisconsin
12. Texas A&M
13. Clemson
14. Missouri
15. Michigan
16. Maryland
17. Kentucky
18. Memphis
19. Louisville
20. Purdue
21. Marquette
22. Arizona
23 St. Mary's
24. Mississippi State
25. BYU