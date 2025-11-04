Breaking Down Five-Star Basketball Recruit Tyran Stokes' Upcoming Decision
It's getting close to decision time for five-star forward Tyran Stokes, who listed his final three schools: the Big Ten Conference's Oregon Ducks, the Southeastern Conference's Kentucky Wildcats, and the Big 12 Conference's Kansas Jayhawks. He's no longer considering the USC Trojans or Louisville Cardinals.
Stokes is the most coveted recruit heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season. He averaged 22.2 points on 51.4 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc with the well-known Oakland Soldiers with the Nike EYBL this past summer. The Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks in California product led the entire circuit with 10.4 rebounds per game.
With four-star forward Tajh Ariza, son of NBA champion Trevor Ariza, deciding to make Eugene his home for at least next season, that move takes up a large chunk of significant minutes as the focal point of coach Dana Altman's offense.
Ariza going with Oregon doesn't bode well in terms of also landing Stokes' commitment as both play a similar position. There's only one ball and so many minutes per game to go around. Both talents need to have it in their hands, or at least touch it, for the majority of the offensive possessions.
In regard to his decision surrounding coach Bill Self and Kansas, Stokes signed a multi-year Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) shoe deal with Nike. That could put Self out of the race for the most elite player in the nation, as the Jayhawks are an Adidas school.
Given all these factors, it seems more than likely that Stokes will end up going with coach Mark Pope and the Kentucky program. Per On3's Joe Tipton, he's looking for a home in his next step in his basketball journey, which is something that Pope has built during his time with the BYU Cougars and early in his coaching tenure with the Wildcats.
“I want to play for someone who really appreciates me outside of the court. Someone who is going to talk with me just about how things are going, and not just talk basketball all the time. I’m looking for a home, a place that I’m going to feel comfortable.”- Tyran Stokes via On3
Oregon's updated 2026 recruiting class rankings
Ariza will be joining three-star forward/center Kendre Harrison in Altman's 2026 recruiting class. Harrison also plans on playing tight end for coach Dan Lanning's football program as a five-star recruit.
Per Rivals, Oregon owns the No. 12-ranked 2026 class in the country. The Ducks trail only the No. 8 USC Trojans and No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes in the Big Ten rankings.
Ducks' season opener vs. Hawaii
Oregon begins the 2025-26 season against the Big West Conference's Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Matthew Knight Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 4. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Oregon is the favorite by 11.5 points. The moneyline for the Ducks is -900 and +590 for the Rainbow Warriors. The over/under is set at 145.5.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network. Oregon will be playing without star lead guard Jackson Shelstad until at least the Oregon State Beavers matchup at home on Nov. 17, possibly the opening matchup of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, versus the Auburn Tigers on Nov. 24.
