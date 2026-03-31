Five-Star Recruit Tyran Stokes Still Deciding Between Kentucky, Kansas, Oregon

Five-star small forward recruit Tyran Stokes from the class of 2026 has been the prized recruit in the class. He currently ranks as the No. 1 player in the country, following an electric high school career with Rainier Beach in the state of Washington.

Stokes has all the potential in the world to be a star player at the next level, and he has narrowed down a top three of Kentucky, Kansas, and Oregon. He is one of the only players inside the top-50 who has remained uncommitted, and he detailed why he is in no rush to make a decision, even though a decision is expected to come sooner rather than later.

Tyran Stokes Reveals Latest Updates in His Recruitment

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Like I said it will probably happen after some time. I don't know, how can I put this. I'm not going to say that I'm not focused on it, but there's things that are happening with the coaches, the portal, players so obviously I have to be aware of that. I don't want to jump into a situation and oh something happens right when I commit. So being able to just, I'm not saying I'm waiting on certain things I just want to see what happens and see what plays out before I jump into it," Stokes told 247Sports' Eric Bossi.

Stokes is by far one of the more gifted players of his recruiting class when it comes to the offensive side, as he is very lengthy and can do it all. He has a great jump shot, but one of the best parts of his game is being able to get to the rim despite the situation he is in. He is a reliable player who projects as a future first-round NBA Draft Pick. He has been the consensus star for the 2026 class, and teams seem to be eager while waiting for a decision.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kansas and Kentucky have been tabbed as the likely front-runners, but the Ducks and Arkansas have been in the picture as well. The Ducks have made Stokes the priority target in the class following the official visit that he took last year on Sep. 19, but Oregon has seemingly always had an outside chance at landing Stokes.

The Ducks have a total of three commitments in the class of 2026, which is better than some of the more popular teams. The Ducks landed their third commitment on March 29, when they landed former Arizona State Sun Devils commit Seven Spurlock. Spurlock helped catapult the Ducks into the top-25 rankings, which is a great sign that things are moving in the right direction.

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes greets fans during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If the Ducks were able to land Stokes over blue bloods like Kentucky or Kansas, he would be an immediate contributor with the ability to help lead Oregon back into the NCAA Tournament.

While no decision date has been set for the star-studded forward, it is safe to say that these teams will keep pushing for his commitment until the very end.