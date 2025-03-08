Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Chance To Make Program History

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle is one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, alongside Creighton Bluejays' Ryan Kalkbrenner, Maryland Terrapins' Derick Queen, Michigan Wolverines' Vladislav Goldin, and Stanford Cardinal's Maxime Raynaud, given to th the best center in college basketball.

Arden Cravalho

Oregon center Nate Bittle leads the Ducks through the student section after the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon center Nate Bittle leads the Ducks through the student section after the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has named the five finalists for the Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Award. The honor is given to the best center in the college basketball each year.

He would be the first Duck to ever win, with a chance to make Oregon history.

Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle - 13.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.8 assists

Michigan Wolverines' Vladislav Goldin - 16.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.4 blocks, 1.2 assists

Creighton Bluejays' Ryan Kalkbrenner - 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 1.6 assists

Maryland Terrapins' Derick Queen - 15.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks

Stanford Cardinal's Maxime Raynaud - 20.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.2 blocks

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) blocks a shot by Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10)
Mar 4, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle (32) blocks a shot by Indiana Hoosiers forward Luke Goode (10) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The winner will be announced at the Final Four in San Antonio in April. The selection committee is composed of the top men’s college basketball personnel, including media members, coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

Bittle has actually matched up against both Raynaud and Goldin this season. Oregon beat Stanford at the San Jose Tip-Off on Dec. 21, 76-61. The Ducks lost at Michigan in Ann Arbor on Feb. 5, 80-76.

The seven-foot big man's strong play has helped lead Oregon to a 22-8 overall record. The Ducks have won six games in a row and would currently be the No. 8 seed in the Big Ten Conference Tournament. The event is set to begin at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, March 12.

During the 2023-24 campaign, he played in only five games for the Ducks due to a wrist injury and an unknown illness. The NCAA Division-I Board of Directors granted him a fifth season of eligibility for not being available for the majority of last season.

"Last season was definitely hard mentally and physically. I was going through a lot of stuff. My family and friends and coaching staff was there for me. I just had a great support system, which helped me get through that. Being named one of the top 10 at my position is a big blessing."

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
Oregon center Nate Bittle rebounds the ball over Indiana center Oumar Ballo
Oregon center Nate Bittle rebounds the ball over Indiana center Oumar Ballo as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bittle has had a remarkable turnaround in 2024-25. He is second on Oregon's team in scoring with a shooting split of 50.3 field goal percentage, 31.9 three-point percentage, and 81.7 free throw percentage. Bittle is the defensive anchor for coach Dana Altman as he's ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten Conference in blocks with 2.2 per game and No. 10 in rebounds with 7.1 per game.

"Coach Altman has been emphasizing defense a lot lately, rebounding the basketball. It's a big part of winning."

Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle

The final game of the regular season for Oregon is against the rival Washington Huskies on Sunday, March 9. Tip-off is set for 12 p.m. PT at the Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle.

According to FanDuel, the Ducks have the 24th-best odds to reach the Final Four at +1700 and the 22nd-best odds to win the NCAA Tournament at +8000.

Arden Cravalho
ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

