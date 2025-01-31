NCAA Tournament New NIL Merchandise License Allows Players to Profit: Auburn Joins, Oregon Next?
Both Oregon Ducks basketball programs on the men's and women's side are expected to be invited to the Big Dance this upcoming postseason. For the first time in March Madness history, players will be able to profit from the sale of officially NCAA Tournament licensed apparel with the current name, image, and likeness landscape.
The NIL Store's new event license of the NCAA apparel brand allows full rosters who move on to the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, Final Four, and National Championship to get paid through the sale of their clothing. The announcement was made at the 2025 Sports and Licensing Tailgate Show in Las Vegas last week.
The new license will be implemented across all sports soon, including football programs participating in the College Football Playoff. This project is being backed by businessman Mark Cuban who is investing in the merchandise company Campus Ink which launched the NIL Store in 2021.
The NIL Store's mission is to to empower student-athletes to unlock their full earning potential, unleash their creativity, and elevate their personal brands through merchandise that connects them with their fans.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
“This is a landmark moment for collegiate athletes. For decades, NCAA Tournament apparel has been a symbol of school pride and fan excitement, but the players—the heart of the tournament—were left out of the equation. We’re thankful to the NCAA licensing team for entrusting us to create quality postseason apparel that ensures athletes receive fair compensation for their contributions.”- Adam Cook, NIL Store's Vice President
On the men's side, the Auburn Tigers, Duke Blue Devils, and Iowa State Cyclones have recently signed on to the agreement. As for the women's, the UConn Huskies and the LSU Tigers have signed. Both Oregon programs have yet to do so.
Under coach Dana Altman, Oregon men's basketball has a 16-5 overall record but an average Big Ten Conference record at 5-5. The Ducks are 4.5 games back of the Michigan State Spartans for the top of the conference.
In the most recent Bracketology report, ESPN's Joe Lunardi has Oregon as a No. 4 seed playing in Seattle but they should fall after losing to the UCLA Bruins in Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 29, 78-52.
Oregon's women basketball led by coach Kelly Graves handed Michigan State its first home loss of the season on Jan. 29, 63-59. The Ducks improved to a 16-5 overall record, 7-3 in Big Ten play and are 2.5 games back of guard JuJu Watkins and the USC Trojans in the conference standings.
According to ESPN's Charlie Creme recent Bracketology update, Oregon's women's team is expected to be a No. 9 seed playing in Los Angeles but should be moving upwards.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?