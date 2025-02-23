EXCLUSIVE: Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle Addresses Weight Gain, Injuries, Big Ten Physicality
The Oregon Ducks have righted the wrongs of their previous five-game losing skid, as they're now riding a four-game winning streak after upsetting the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers on the road in Madison. A huge reason for their newfound success through their seven-foot big man.
Oregon senior center Nate Bittle put together arguably his most complete all-around performance of the season in the 80-78 road victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes. He led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds on his way to his fifth double-double of the season. Bittle also recorded three blocks, including a game-sealing denial in the closing seconds on a three-point shot from Iowa guard Josh Dix.
"The last minute of that game felt like 20 minutes long. We knew we had to get a stop. I think it might have been TJ Bamba get hit by the screen. I knew that I just had to switch it. Earlier on in the season, we had the one switch where Dylan Andrews for UCLA hit the bank on me. And I knew I didn't want that to happen again. Luckily, I got my hand out just enough to get a piece of it."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
Bittle is a part of the wave of new traditional bigs that coaches and scouts look for. That's in thanks to his seven-foot-long frame with the ability to protect the rim, crash the glass, plus stretch out the floor with his shooting touch. He realizes that more work is needed to be put in on his end, but Bittle has come a long way from last season.
" I think that it's just gaining weight. The work in the weight room, especially after last season. I broke my wrist and then I got a season-ending sickness. I was down to 215, 210 pounds. Now, I'm weighing 245, 247 and I feel like that's helped me on the court when getting to the rebounds and battling down low."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
In the 2023-24 campaign as a junior, Bittle only appeared in five games for a total 85 minutes for the Ducks.
In 2024-25 as a senior, it's a completely different version of Bittle. He was named a candidate for the Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Award which is given to the top center in all of college basketball. It has been remarkable to see the turnaround that he's made after a rough previous season filled with injuries and illnesses.
"Last season was definitely hard mentally and physically. I was going through a lot of stuff. My family and friends and coaching staff was there for me. I just had a great support system, which helped me get through that. Being named one of the top 10 at my position is a big blessing."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
Bittle has been the defensive anchor for Oregon this season. He leads the team in rebounding at 7.1 per game and blocks with 2.0 per game. Offensively, he puts in 12.9 points per game on an impressive shooting split of 50.6 field goal percentage, 32.1 three-point percentage, and 79.5 free throw percentage.
"I really wanted to play with Jackson (Shelstad) last year. I've known Jackson a long time being in the state of Oregon. It's a blessing to share the court with him, playing for the University of Oregon. It puts a good name on our state."- Bittle on Jackson Shelstad
He has a lot to be thankful for, including playing alongside a skilled backcourt consisting of sophomore guard Jackson Shelstad, senior guard TJ Bamba, and senior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy. That trio makes it easier for Bittle as they constantly put him in the best position to find ways to score.
"TJ (Bamba) is really gifted at getting downhill. He's a strong guard. We needed one of those, especially after losing Jermaine (Couisnard)... We have a pretty good, older, experienced team. I think it has helped us a lot."- Bittle on TJ Bamba
"Keeshawn's (Barthelemy) ability to stretch the floor out, knock down shots, shooting over 40 percent in conference. It just creates a lot more space for me to operate. Those guys can't help off of him as much as other players."- Bittle on Keeshawn Barthelemy
Bittle was born and raised in Central Point, Oregon. He played the first three seasons of his high school career with Crater before transferring to Prolific Prep for his senior campaign and being named a McDonald's All-American in 2021.
He had a soft spot for the Ducks as well as the Pac-12 Conference growing up. With the move to the Big Ten Conference, new environments were put in front of Bittle that he wasn't used to.
"The only Pac-12 atmosphere that really felt crazy was Arizona... The atmosphere at every arena we've played at has been awesome. Michigan State had a great atmosphere. Every team that we have played has had a lot of fans and support system, which is definitely fun to play in front of. I think that the Big Ten is definitely a lot more physical. With fouls, just the way they play screens, it's just a little different than the Pac-12."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
Oregon had a rough five-game losing streak in the middle of Big Ten play but is now riding a four-game winning streak. Bittle believes their effort on the defensive side of the ball was lacking, and that was the reason for the complete turnaround from this group.
"It was ultimately our defense. Our second half defense was letting us down. We were right there in the first half, and that second half defense just wasn't doing it. We've really tried to lock in on our second half defense lately."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
The last leg of this Midwest road trip for Oregon went through the Wisconsin Badgers. Oregon's come-from-behind win was a major boost for Ducks' seeding in the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin and Badgers Greg Gard recently collected impressive wins against the Indiana Hoosiers, Purdue Boilermakers, and Illinois Fighting Illini.
Before the game, Bittle previewed the matchup with the Badgers.
"They've got a really good team. Five of their players almost average 10 or more points a game. They got a guard (senior John Tonje) that's really good. He's been averaging close to 25 and a half points per game the last five games... We're going into a ranked team and it's going to be a good atmosphere. If we play hard, rebound the basketball, get some turnovers, we'll like the outcome."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
Oregon coach Dana Altman has been harping and preaching to Bittle and the rest of his teammates about the effort on the defensive end as the turn from February to March gets closer. The Ducks' defense stepped up the second half against Wisconsin, outscoring the Badgers 51-35 in the second half and overtime.
"We've got to bring our defense. Offense will come. Stops lead to transition, turnovers and stuff like that lead to transition buckets, which are easy baskets. Coach Altman has been emphasizing defense a lot lately, rebounding the basketball. It's a big part of winning."- Oregon Ducks center Nate Bittle
If a deep postseason run is truly in order for the Ducks, it all begins on that side of the floor.