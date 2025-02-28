Massive French Pro Paul Mbiya to Visit Oregon Ducks Basketball, Dana Altman
Paul Mbiya is planning on coming to the United States of America at the chance of playing college basketball. A visit to the Oregon Ducks is being organized and no official date is set yet. The Syracuse Orange, Washington Huskies, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Georgetown Hoyas, Seton Hall Pirates, LSU Tigers, and Santa Clara Broncos have also shown interest in the 6-10 center.
Mbiya is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa and played with NBA Academy Africa. He competes with French pro team LDLC ASVEL of the EuroLeague, a top-tier level French Pro A League. The club is owned by four-time NBA Champion and six-time All-Star Tony Parker. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame back in 2023.
The almost 20-year-old boasts an unbelievable 7-4 wingspan but is still very raw as he's only been playing basketball for about three years. His rather massive size allows him to be a dominant rebounder, an eager rim protector, and a lob threat when rolling to the rim.
In a recent game against Paris in France’s U21 league, Mbiya put together his best performance of his young career with 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting plus 8-for-13 free throws, 13 rebounds, and six blocks. In a gained valuable EuroLeague experience against Alba Berlin, he posted four points and five rebounds.
Oregon's lone commit from the 2025 recruiting class is unranked shooting guard JJ Frakes from Berrien Springs, Michigan. In the 2026 recruiting class, four-star power forward Kendre Harrison from Reidsville, North Carolina is set play both basketball and football under coach Dan Lanning at the tight end position.
Freakish two-sport athlete who is one of the most physically imposing prospects in the nation, regardless of class. Plays both tight end and defensive end for his high school team... Doubles as a national basketball prospect with high major offers. Averaged over 21 points and 15 rebounds per game as a high school freshman on the hardwood.- On3's Charles Power on Kendre Harrison
In this era of college basketball, many programs are looking to revamp their future rosters more through the transfer portal than recruiting out of high school. International recruiting is always a challenge but given the success that Oregon coach Dana Altman has had over the years, the Ducks should be high on Mbiya's list.
Here are just a few of some of the international basketball success stories to come through Eugene:
N'Faly Dante is from Bali and currently a two-way player with the Houston Rockets and Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League.
Chris Duarte is from the Dominican Republic and was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Dillon Brooks and Chris Boucher are both from Canada. Brooks currently plays with the Houston Rockets and Boucher is with the Toronto Raptors.