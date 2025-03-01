Oregon Ducks' Nate Bittle, Jadrian Tracey Granted Extra Year of Eligibility From NCAA
A pair of seniors for the Oregon Ducks were granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. In a press conference with coach Dana Altman, he confirmed that center Nate Bittle and guard Jadrian Tracey were given the option to return next season.
"Bittle did get another year. I hope he wants to come back. I want guys who want to work. So I sure hope Nathan wants to come back. He's been a big part of our program. I hope he wants to. I'm sure our staff wants him, that's for sure. He's been great to work with."- Coach Dana Altman on Nate Bittle
"Yes, that's the junior college rule they gave the waiver for next year."- Coach Dana Altman on Jadrian Tracey
DuckTerritory reported that Tracey does intend to use the waiver granted by the NCAA and return to Oregon for his third and final season with the program. After just 22 games played at Saint Joseph's from 2020-22, Tracey decided to return to his home state of Florida to play at Florida Southwestern Community College.
He redshirted in 2021-22 and went on to be named a Honorable Mention NJCAA All-American in 2022-23 before signing with the Ducks. The NCAA Division-I Board of Directors recently granted an extra year of eligibility for student-athletes who competed at a junior college and would have lost eligibility after the 2024-2025 campaign.
In two seasons from 2023-25 with Oregon, Tracey is averaging 7.5 points per game on a 44.7 field goal percentage to go along with 3.2 rebounds per game and 1.8 assists per game.
MORE: Five-Star Brandon Arrington To Oregon Ducks? Social Media Post Sparks Speculation
MORE: Why Terrance Ferguson Is Perfect Fit For Denver Broncos: NFL Scouting Combine Live Updates
MORE: Oregon Ducks 5-Star Commit Kendre Harrison Insane Highlights In Playoffs, 55-Game Win Streak
As for Bittle, he played in only five games for the Ducks during the 2023-24 campaign due to a wrist injury and an unknown illness. The NCAA Division-I Board of Directors granted him a fifth season of eligibility for not being available for the majority of last season.
"We've been through some ups and downs together with injuries and sickness and just getting him stronger. But he's really been someone that we relied on this year."- Coach Dana Altman on Nate Bittle
Bittle was recently named a candidate for the Kareem-Abdul Jabbar Award which is given to the top center in all of college basketball. During his remarkable turnaround, he's averaging a team-leading 13.3 points per game on a shooting split of 50.7 field goal percent, 32.6 three-point percent, and 79.5 free throw percent this season. Bittle is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference in blocks with 2.1 per game and No. 10 in rebounds with 7.1 per game.
Oregon is now expecting Tracey, guard Jackson Shelstad, forward Kwame Evans Jr., forward Mookie Cook, guard Jamari Phillips, and forward Oleksandr Kobzystryi to return to Eugene for next season. Many NBA mock drafts have Bittle going undrafted if he were to put his name in the pool this offseason.
Senior Night is on Tuesday, March 4 at 6 p.m. PT against the Indiana Hoosiers on FS1. DuckTerritory reported Tracey and Bittle will not join in on the pregame ceremony inside the Matthew Knight Arena.