Oregon Ducks' Noah Whittington Reflects on Leading Deep Running Back Room
With the Oregon Ducks off to a blazing start after their season opening 59-13 victory over the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium, senior Noah Whittington set his claim for the starting running back position.
The 2021 Western Kentucky transfer and fourth-year Duck took the most opportunities and yards for the team with 68 yards and one touchdown for ten carries. Whittington was essential for plowing down the field during a majority of the Ducks' offensive drives in the first half against the Bobcats.
When asked about assuming the starting position for the Ducks against Montana State, Whittington credited a team effort overall.
Noah Whittington's Team Mindset
"I mean, it felt good, but honestly, I'm more of a team oriented person anyway," Whittington said. "So I kind of just don't feel any different because I'm more of like a - whenever you get the opportunity to make the most of it."
A History of Being a Team Player
That mindset says it all for Whittington, as well as perfectly describes the path the running back took to be the starter at Oregon.
As the team leader in rushing yards for his freshman season at Western Kentucky, Whittington transferred to Oregon but sat behind starters like Tampa Bay Buccaneer Bucky Irving and San Francisco 49er Jordan James.
"I think iron sharpens iron regardless," Whittington said. "Every day, you gotta come to practice like you got something to prove, and I feel like it's kind of been the expectation of the running back room since I've been here, because we have had some really good backs. But yeah, I think the standard is definitely still high."
Whittington also battled back from an ACL injury suffered in 2023. During this off season, Whittington said he felt better than ever on the field since his injury.
Iron Sharpens Iron, Regardless of Competition
Even when the Ducks brought in Tulane transfer Makhi Hughes during the offseason, Whittington continued to put in the work to become the starter for the Ducks. The senior welcomed Hughes, complementing him on the way he "enforces" a sense of violence in his rushing.
"I like competition regardless," Whittington said. "I've been competing since I got here. So, yeah [adding Makhi Hughes] pumped me up."
And it's all for the good of the team, according to Whittington.
"We do a lot of extra stuff as a group, you know throughout the week that I feel like helps us separate ourselves from the rest of the running back rooms in the country," Whittington added.
Reflecting on his Past Leads him to Today
That sense of competition for Whittington is also reflected in the way he compared Oregon's 2024 start against Idaho to their current opener against the Bobcats. Whittington nearly doubled his yardage from last year's season opener off less attempts.
"I feel like we just wanted to come out and play against or any better than what we played against Oregon last year," Whittington said. "You know, we always talk about throughout the week, we're not playing an opponent. We plan ourselves. And I feel like last year, coming out of this game against Idaho [in 2024], we didn't beat ourselves, you know. This year, we really said that we were gonna, you know, hone in on the details, not beat ourselves, which I feel like we did a great job," Whittington said.
Whittington also pointed out Oregon only receiving three penalties for 29 yards compared to last years' Idaho game when the Ducks walked away with a concerning eight penalties for 60 yards lost.
When it comes to Whittington, that sense of competition and betterment is what he's bringing to the starting job, as he walks away from the Montana State game as the clear lead of a deep running back corps.