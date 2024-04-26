Three-Time Super Bowl Champion Kenjon Barner Inducted Into Oregon Hall Of Fame
Former Oregon Duck running back Kenjon Barner will be enshrined into the Oregon Hall of Fame for 2024.
The announcement is timely, as the three-time Super Bowl champion is in Eugene to guest coach the Oregon spring football game on Saturday April 27th.
One of the most-beloved Ducks ever, Barner played running back for the Ducks from 2009-2012. Under then-Oregon coach Chip Kelly, Barner earned consensus All-American honors in 2012. One of the most-memorable Barner moments came vs. USC in 2023, when the southern-California native set a school-record 321 rushing yards on a career-high 38 attempts and tied for a career-high five touchdowns.
Barner still owns the Oregon single-game record for rushing yards for that incredible performance at USC on Nov. 3, 2012.
A top contender for the 2012 Heisman Trophy, Barner played in the NFL from 2013-2022. Barner has won the Super Bowl three times (Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
There are five more Ducks being enshrined into the Oregon Hall of Fame: five-time NCAA champion Laura Roesler, 2010 Jack Nicklaus Award winner Eugene Wong, baseball All-American Tyler Anderson, softball All-American Alexa Peterson and volleyball All-American Lauren Plum.
The Hall of Fame banquet will be held the weekend of the Oct. 26 Illinois football game.