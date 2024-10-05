5-Star Defensive Lineman Visiting Oregon Ducks for Ohio State Buckeyes Matchup
Consensus five-star defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is visiting the No. 6 Oregon Ducks on Saturday, Oct. 12 as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes come to Autzen Stadium. On Saturday, Oct. 5, Stewart announced he will be reclassifying from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025.
One week after revealing his plans to graduate a year early, Stewart will be in Autzen as the Buckeyes take on the Ducks.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and Ohio State coach Ryan Day both have undefeated teams with College Football Playoff aspirations, but the recruiting never ends. Stewart projects as a player who can make an immediate impact.
After beating Michigan State 31-10, Lanning was asked about the Ducks recruiting strategy in hosting a number of recruits for the biggest game of the season.
Lanning said, "We want great players to be here, and there will certainly be some great players here next week. The important thing is the game. We talk about playing the game, not the occasion and that is part of it for us. The best thing we can do for this football team is go play a great game. The recruiting will take care of itself when you do that.”
Stewart certainly falls under the umbrella of great players that Lanning is mentioning, and he will be joining a number of five- and four-star recruits for the Oregon vs. Ohio State matchup.
After his visit to Eugene on Oct. 12, the elite defensive lineman has plans to visit LSU on Nov. 9, USC on Nov. 16, and Ohio State on Nov. 30.
Stewart certainly knows how to pick his matchups. He will be visiting the LSU Tigers when Alabama comes to town. He will be in Southern California when they play the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and he is visiting the Buckeyes as they play Michigan in one of the biggest rivalry games across college football.
The early signing period begins on Dec. 4, giving Day and the Buckeyes the last chance to make an impression on Stewart. That being said, LSU and USC have both been considered favorites throughout Stewart's recruitment.
Stewart was already high-profile recruit, and he is now the No. 3 defensive lineman recruit in 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite.
247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks thinks highly of Stewart, writing about the elite defensive lineman's athleticism.
"Reportedly highly productive sophomore campaign with 85 tackles, 33 TFL, 20 sacks. Still developing pass-rush repertoire but has shown encouraging technical awareness," said Brooks. "Elite young defensive line prospect given outstanding physical tools and promising movement ability who could become a serious NFL Draft candidate down the road."
