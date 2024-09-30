Largest College Football Stadiums: Ranking Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium In Big Ten Conference
EUGENE- The Big Ten Conference is an established powerhouse in college football. The Oregon Ducks kicked off their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference Saturday, September 28th, with a 34-13 win over a familiar opponent the UCLA Bruins. However, the Ducks will soon play in some unfamiliar atmospheres as they continue their first season in the Big Ten.
The Big Ten conference is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in all of college football. These venues, each with their own unique characteristics and traditions, make the Big Ten conference so special to be a part of. From the massive coliseums that can accommodate tens of thousands of fans to the more intimate settings that foster a sense of community, Big Ten stadiums offer a diverse range of experiences for football fans.
The top-three largest Big Ten stadiums are the largest stadiums in all of college football. Rounding out the top-five is No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies' Kyle Field (102,780) and No. 5 LSU Tigers' Tigers Stadium (102,321).
Ranking The Big Ten Conferences Largest Stadiums:
1. Michigan Stadium (Michigan): 107,601
Known as "The Big House," Michigan Stadium is the largest college football stadium in the nation. Its massive size and iconic status have made it a must-visit destination for college football fans.
2. Beaver Stadium (Penn State): 106,572
Beaver Stadium is renowned for its steep slopes and energetic student section. Penn State is also known for its "White Out." The electric atmosphere created by the fans can intimidate opposing teams.
3. Ohio Stadium (Ohio State): 102,780
Ohio Stadium, also known as "The Horseshoe," is one of the most iconic stadiums in college football. Its massive size and passionate fan base create a noticeable home-field advantage for the Buckeyes.
4. Rose Bowl (UCLA): 89,702
The Rose Bowl is one of the most iconic stadiums in college football history. It has hosted numerous major bowl games, including the Rose Bowl Game, and is now home to UCLA football as part of the Big Ten.
5. Memorial Stadium (Nebraska): 85,458
Memorial Stadium is known for its tradition and passionate fan base, known as the "Sea of Red."
6. Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin): 80,321
Originally built in 1917, Camp Randall is the fifth oldest stadium in college football. Known for its electric atmosphere and infamous "Jump Around Tradition," Camp Randall is a must-stop for football fans.
7. LA Memorial Coliseum (USC): 77,500
The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has hosted a variety of sporting events, including Super Bowls and Olympic Games. Its iconic architecture and rich history make it one of the most famous stadiums in the world.
8. Spartan Stadium (Michigan State): 75,005
Known for its passionate student section, the Green and White Army, Spartan Stadium has a reputation for creating a hostile environment for opposing teams.
9. Husky Stadium (Washington): 70,138
Husky Stadium is known for its fan base and unique sail-gating experience. Husky fans can be found on the water sail-gating. The stadium's location in Seattle, Washington, contributes to an exciting game-day experience.
10. Kinnick Stadium (Iowa): 69,250
Kinnick Stadium is home to arguably the most heartwarming tradition in college football. Kinnick Stadium is located near the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. In fact, the hospital is directly across the street from the stadium. This proximity has led to a heartwarming tradition where Hawkeye players visit the children's hospital before and after games and fans all wave.
11. Ross-Ade Stadium (Purdue): 61,441
Ross-Ade Stadium offers a more intimate experience compared to some of the larger venues in the conference. Its loyal fan base creates a supportive atmosphere for the Boilermakers.
12. Memorial Stadium (Illinois): 60,670
Memorial Stadium is a historic venue that has hosted countless Big Ten games. Memorial Stadium was built in 1923 as a memorial to Illinois men and women who gave their lives for the country during World War I.
13. Autzen Stadium (Oregon): 54,000
Autzen Stadium is known for its passionate fan base and distinctive traditions such as "Shout" where thousands of Duck Fans sing along and dance to Shout. The stadium's unique design, loudness, and the unwavering support of Duck fans create an unforgettable game-day experience.
14. SHI Stadium (Rutgers): 52,454
Located in Piscataway, New Jersey, SHI Stadium is home to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team. One of the stadium's traditions is the "Scarlet Walk," where the Rutgers football team walks through a tunnel of fans on their way to the field.
15. Indiana Memorial Stadium (Indiana): 52,626
Indiana Memorial Stadium is a relatively small venue compared to other Big Ten stadiums. However, its passionate Hoosier faithful create a spirited atmosphere.
16. SECU Stadium (Maryland): 51,802
Kirk Herbstreit Stadium is a relatively new venue that has quickly become a focal point for Maryland football. Its modern amenities and passionate fan base contribute Maryland’s growing reputation.
17. Huntington Bank Stadium (Minnesota): 50,805
The stadium is home to the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team and is known for its modern amenities and vibrant atmosphere. One of the stadium's traditions is the "Skipper's Song," a popular chant sung by Gopher fans before and during the game.
18. Northwestern:
Northwestern is currently playing in a temporary stadium for the 2024 season. In September 2022, Northwestern announced that it would be tearing down Ryan Field, its home since 1926, and building a new stadium on the site.
