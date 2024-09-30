Largest College Football Stadiums: Ranking Oregon Ducks' Autzen Stadium In Big Ten Conference

Ducks Digest

Which college football stadiums are the largest and have the biggest capacity? As the Oregon Ducks embark on their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference, they will experience the unique atmospheres of some of the most iconic stadiums in college football. From massive coliseums to intimate settings, Big Ten stadiums offer a diverse range of experiences. 

The sun sets over Autzen Stadium as Oregon players and cheerleaders take the field for the game against Boise State in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024.
The sun sets over Autzen Stadium as Oregon players and cheerleaders take the field for the game against Boise State in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
EUGENE- The Big Ten Conference is an established powerhouse in college football. The Oregon Ducks kicked off their inaugural season in the Big Ten conference Saturday, September 28th, with a 34-13 win over a familiar opponent the UCLA Bruins. However, the Ducks will soon play in some unfamiliar atmospheres as they continue their first season in the Big Ten. 

The Big Ten conference is home to some of the most iconic stadiums in all of college football. These venues, each with their own unique characteristics and traditions, make the Big Ten conference so special to be a part of. From the massive coliseums that can accommodate tens of thousands of fans to the more intimate settings that foster a sense of community, Big Ten stadiums offer a diverse range of experiences for football fans. 

The top-three largest Big Ten stadiums are the largest stadiums in all of college football. Rounding out the top-five is No. 4 Texas A&M Aggies' Kyle Field (102,780) and No. 5 LSU Tigers' Tigers Stadium (102,321).

The Big House, home to the University of Michigan football team had a maize out during their first home game of the 2023 seas
The Big House, home to the University of Michigan football team had a maize out during their first home game of the 2023 season versus East Carolina on Saturday, September 2, 2023. Photo was taken from a helicopter as the band played on the field shortly before kickoff. / Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ranking The Big Ten Conferences Largest Stadiums: 

1. Michigan Stadium (Michigan): 107,601

Known as "The Big House," Michigan Stadium is the largest college football stadium in the nation. Its massive size and iconic status have made it a must-visit destination for college football fans. 

2. Beaver Stadium (Penn State): 106,572

 Beaver Stadium is renowned for its steep slopes and energetic student section. Penn State is also known for its "White Out." The electric atmosphere created by the fans can intimidate opposing teams. 

3. Ohio Stadium (Ohio State): 102,780

Ohio Stadium, also known as "The Horseshoe," is one of the most iconic stadiums in college football. Its massive size and passionate fan base create a noticeable home-field advantage for the Buckeyes. 

4. Rose Bowl (UCLA): 89,702

The Rose Bowl is one of the most iconic stadiums in college football history. It has hosted numerous major bowl games, including the Rose Bowl Game, and is now home to UCLA football as part of the Big Ten. 

5. Memorial Stadium (Nebraska): 85,458

 Memorial Stadium is known for its tradition and passionate fan base, known as the "Sea of Red." 

Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired jersey numbers of Heisman Trophy winners from the Southern California Trojans are s
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; The retired jersey numbers of Heisman Trophy winners from the Southern California Trojans are seen before a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and USC at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum peristyle. From left: Mike Garrett (20), O.J. Simpson (32), Charles White (12), Marcus Allen (33), Carson Palmer (3) , Matt Leinart (11), Reggie Bush (5) and Caleb Williams (13). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

6. Camp Randall Stadium (Wisconsin): 80,321

 Originally built in 1917, Camp Randall is the fifth oldest stadium in college football. Known for its electric atmosphere and infamous "Jump Around Tradition," Camp Randall is a must-stop for football fans. 

7. LA Memorial Coliseum (USC): 77,500

 The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum has hosted a variety of sporting events, including Super Bowls and Olympic Games. Its iconic architecture and rich history make it one of the most famous stadiums in the world. 

8. Spartan Stadium (Michigan State): 75,005

Known for its passionate student section, the Green and White Army, Spartan Stadium has a reputation for creating a hostile environment for opposing teams. 

9. Husky Stadium (Washington): 70,138

Husky Stadium is known for its fan base and unique sail-gating experience. Husky fans can be found on the water sail-gating. The stadium's location in Seattle, Washington, contributes to an exciting game-day experience. 

Iowa’s Brian Allen (90) celebrates after a play against Troy Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.
Iowa’s Brian Allen (90) celebrates after a play against Troy Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. Kinnick Stadium (Iowa): 69,250

Kinnick Stadium is home to arguably the most heartwarming tradition in college football. Kinnick Stadium is located near the University of Iowa Children's Hospital. In fact, the hospital is directly across the street from the stadium. This proximity has led to a heartwarming tradition where Hawkeye players visit the children's hospital before and after games and fans all wave. 

11. Ross-Ade Stadium (Purdue): 61,441

Ross-Ade Stadium offers a more intimate experience compared to some of the larger venues in the conference. Its loyal fan base creates a supportive atmosphere for the Boilermakers. 

12. Memorial Stadium (Illinois): 60,670

Memorial Stadium is a historic venue that has hosted countless Big Ten games. Memorial Stadium was built in 1923 as a memorial to Illinois men and women who gave their lives for the country during World War I. 

The sun sets over Autzen Stadium as Oregon players and cheerleaders take the field for the game against Boise State in Eugene
The sun sets over Autzen Stadium as Oregon players and cheerleaders take the field for the game against Boise State in Eugene Sept. 7, 2024. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

13. Autzen Stadium (Oregon): 54,000

Autzen Stadium is known for its passionate fan base and distinctive traditions such as "Shout" where thousands of Duck Fans sing along and dance to Shout. The stadium's unique design, loudness, and the unwavering support of Duck fans create an unforgettable game-day experience. 

14. SHI Stadium (Rutgers): 52,454

 Located in Piscataway, New Jersey, SHI Stadium is home to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team. One of the stadium's traditions is the "Scarlet Walk," where the Rutgers football team walks through a tunnel of fans on their way to the field. 

A view of a drone show and fireworks during the second half between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Washington Huskies at
Sep 27, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of a drone show and fireworks during the second half between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Washington Huskies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

15. Indiana Memorial Stadium (Indiana): 52,626

Indiana Memorial Stadium is a relatively small venue compared to other Big Ten stadiums. However, its passionate Hoosier faithful create a spirited atmosphere. 

16. SECU Stadium (Maryland): 51,802

Kirk Herbstreit Stadium is a relatively new venue that has quickly become a focal point for Maryland football. Its modern amenities and passionate fan base contribute Maryland’s growing reputation. 

17. Huntington Bank Stadium (Minnesota): 50,805

The stadium is home to the Minnesota Golden Gophers football team and is known for its modern amenities and vibrant atmosphere. One of the stadium's traditions is the "Skipper's Song," a popular chant sung by Gopher fans before and during the game. 

18. Northwestern: 

Northwestern is currently playing in a temporary stadium for the 2024 season. In September 2022, Northwestern announced that it would be tearing down Ryan Field, its home since 1926, and building a new stadium on the site. 

