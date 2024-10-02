Oregon Ducks Recruiting Pushing To Flip USC Trojans Four-Star Commit
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning is on the hunt for a four-star edge rusher that's committed to the USC Trojans. Oaks Christian's Hayden Lowe is listed as a four-star prospect on all major recruiting sites and is one of the best edge rusher in the country. He sits in the Top 250 of prospects for the class of 2025.
Adam Gorney of Rivals reported that coach Lanning and staff have been pushing heavily for the Southern California native despite Lowe's verbal commitment to fellow Big Ten foe, the USC Trojans.
Coach Lanning and Ducks' defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi used their bye week to visit Lowe and a few other recruits in Southern California, as both were on-hand for Oaks Christian's game vs. Serra on Sept. 19. Lowe had a good game with the Ducks coaches in attendance as he finished with four tackles and a sack and the win as the Lions defeated the Cavaliers 13-6.
Gorney reported that the Oregon coaching staff was able to get Lowe to schedule a visit for sometime in October.
247Sports' Greg Biggins compared Lowe to another Oaks Christian graduate that just so happened to go to Oregon, Kayvon Thibodeaux.
"He has a ton of long term upside...is a plus athlete and shows the ability to play just about anywhere along the defensive line," Biggins wrote. "He’s equally strong playing the run or rushing the quarterback. He has an explosive first step and has the ability to dip and turn the corner to beat most tackles with ease. He hails from the same program that produced former Oregon and NY Giant 1st round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and his coaches at Oaks feel his upside is just as high."
Lowe is familar with Eugene as he took an official visit back in June, but he has been committed to USC since the early summer.
If the Ducks would be able to reel in and flip Lowe, he would become the second edge rusher added to the 2025 recruiting class. Oregon's lone edge rusher commit, Matthew Johnson is a fellow California native as he hails from Northern California powerhouse De La Salle, and is also a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.
Lowe's potential commitment could push the Ducks up to the No. 7 class, over the Tennessee Volunteers. Coach Lanning and the Ducks' coaching staff has had success in recent years in being able to pull off high profile flips. Last year, Oregon was able to flip and sign five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing away from Arizona.
Gorney also said the Ducks have began to start gaining traction with 2026 two-way standout Brandon Arrington, who hails from Mount Miguel in San Diego.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Will Terrance Ferguson Be Available for Michigan State?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Kickoff Time Released: Schedule, Network, Prime Time
MORE: Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Oregon Ducks Challenging Ohio State For Top Spot?
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Reveals Frustration In Kansas City Chiefs Loss
MORE: Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Breaks School Record vs. UCLA Bruins
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson