Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Raves About Special Connection with Tez Johnson
Oregon’s quarterback Dillon Gabriel had arguably his worst game in a Ducks uniform, and Oregon still came out on top over Michigan State 31-10 during the Friday night game at Autzen Stadium.
Gabriel threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for another but paired it with two interceptions as the Ducks couldn’t stop self inflicting wounds on their offensive possession to start the game.
Despite the turnovers, the relationship between Gabriel and wide receiver Tez Johnson shined once again. Johnson led the team with 10 catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Gabriel and Johnson have connected 43 times in the first five games.
After the game, reporters asked Gabriel about the chemistry he's shown with his wide receiver.
"Love Tez," said Gabriel. "I love everything he represents just as a person. I can get definitely get behind a guy like that. But secondly, his playing ability is special and he's shown that for many years. I just think all the work we've put in together, the throwing sessions, whether it's one-on-one or as a group, communication at a high level."
Oregon’s first four drives of the game included two interceptions, a punt, and a touchdown. The Ducks came out flat on their opening drive. Gabriel couldn’t connect with his targets and they quickly went three and out.
Michigan State should’ve scored off the turnover but Spartans’ quarterback Aidan Chiles fumbled inside the red zone to give the Ducks life.
Gabriel tried to extend the play on third and goal to try and get the full six points instead of settling for the field goal. He forced a tough throw down the sideline but was picked off as Michigan State's Malik Spencer made an extremely athletic play to end Oregon's drive.
The offense would finally piece together a successful drive as they zoomed 75 yards down the field in three minutes. The Ducks defense would continue to bail out the offense by forcing back-to-back three and outs from the Michigan State offense.
In the second quarter, Gabriel would once again drive the offense down the field on the ensuing drive, getting inside the red zone before Gabriel would throw yet another interception.
This time, it would be another bad decision by Gabriel as he tried to fit in tight pass to Johnson in the end zone. Typically, Gabriel's passes to Johnson find their mark, and he explained why.
Gabriel said, "He's a guy who's played a lot of ball as well. I have only good things to say about him. We continue to find ways to create solutions to problems and he's a great problem-solver. I'm glad he's on our team."
The Ducks would give the Spartans another chance to tie the game. If Gabriel didn't throw the two interceptions, Oregon could've carried a double-digit lead in the middle of the second quarter.
Instead, Michigan State would punt the ball four plays later as the Ducks defense would continue to overpower the Spartans offense. Oregon's offense would put together a few more touchdown drives to end the quarter and would go into the half up 21-0.
If the Ducks want to win next week vs. Ohio State, they can't have the slow start that they did offensively. Better teams will take advantage of the mistakes that Michigan State didn't. With Oregon facing ranked opponents in their next three of four matchups, they must clean up the mistakes on offense if they want to succeed.
