Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State Win
EUGENE- The No. 6 Oregon Ducks have extended their winning streak to five after a 10-31 win over the Michigan State Spartans. The Ducks, who were previously 4-0 entered the game looking to continue to build their momentum ahead of Oregon’s highly anticipated matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes are 4-0 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the nation.
Despite winning by a large margin, Oregon seemed to struggle offensively as Dillion Gabriel gave up two interceptions during the competition. However, Oregon's running back room stepped up to bolster Oregon’s offense. Running back Jordan James ran for 166 yards on 24 carries scoring one touchdown for the Ducks. Oregon’s Noah Whittington ran for 166 yards on 24 carries and also scored one touchdown.
Gabriel was hit hard in the first quarter. He took his time getting up and was able to walk to the sideline on his own power. Gabriel was able to come back into the game until backup quarterback Dante Moore came in for reps in the fourth quarter.
“He’s a tough kid, you saw it tonight," Coach Lanning said of Gabriel's hard hit. "He had the wind knocked out of him a little on that play. He was ready to run off the field, but I said hang tight, give us a little time to get our next play call ready to go."
"He probably could’ve run off the field a lot earlier, but we had a Rod Tidwell moment, from Jerry McGuire. I said hang tight, let’s get our next play call figured out. Dillon is a tough kid, he did a great job,” Lanning continued.
Here is everything Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had to say about Oregon's 31-10 win over Michigan State:
Lanning on Oregon’s run game:
“Playing physical and making sure that we emphasize running the ball. We took away some decision making and said let’s just run it.”
Lanning on Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel:
“(Dillon Gabriel’s) a stud. Quarterback in college football, you’re going to face some adversity, right? He experienced a little bit of that today, and we got to be able to play to that, adjust to it. Those moments happen, but he stepped up tonight.”
Lanning on Oregon’s defense:
"Our ability to stop the run. We were able to run the ball, they weren't able to run the ball. I think that's going to create a lot of success."
Lanning on Oregon’s cancer awareness game:
"This night meant a little bit more to a lot of us, and it never needs to be bigger than the game but there's a lot of things bigger than football. To be able to have cancer awareness supported tonight was really special."
Lanning on Jordan James:
"I think our offense staff had a really great plan, you know, of understanding where we wanted to be able to attack in the run game. About our offensive line, you know, blocked well, and then we were able to block well at the second level as well, and not going down on first contact. You know, I think you saw that multiple times from Jordan where he got hit and continued to push for extra yards."
Lanning on Oregon's defensive performance:
"I just think ultimately, that’s our standard, right that we want to be able to perform to week in, week out, regardless of opponent. You know, there’s a way that you went out there and played defense. We knew that they had an attack that was tough to be able to stop, and once we’re able to kind of secure the run game and made them play a little bit left-handed right."
Lanning on Dillon Gabriel's two interceptions:
Lanning on Jordan Burch:
"He’s playing with great violence, and he’s the kind of person that shouldn’t be blocked one on one, you know. And we’re doing a good job defensively of great one one-on-one opportunities, and he’s doing a good job of taking advantage. The first one to tell you that, you know, great rush starts with great coverage. It starts with other guys on the front you know that do a great job rushing, that makes him have a one-on-one so he’s been able to take advantage of those. That’s what we expect."
Lanning on Tez Johnson:
"I think one, our offensive staff does an unbelievable job of moving him around. So it’s hard to get a beat on where Tess is going to be at on any given play. You know, with movements and motions that we use, and he’s just an elusive player. He’s hard to cover. He’s got great burst. He’s very consistent. You know, from that he’s become, you know, safety net, you know, a lot of ways for our offense and the way he’s able to go on."
Lanning on if it was Oregon's most complete game of the season:
"Yeah, probably in a lot of ways, it was, like I said, there’s certainly some moments for growth and some opportunities that you can’t let slip away, that we got to be able to take advantage of. But overall, as a team, I thought we played well."
Lanning on Oregon's cancer awareness game:
"Yeah, be lying if I said I didn’t you know this, this, this game, was definitely special for a lot of people. Anybody that’s been affected by cancer, you know, I couldn’t help but notice the people ringing the bell out there on the field, and I remember that moment, what it felt like. So certainly special for our family, certainly special for a lot of people out there tonight."
Lanning on Jamaree Caldwell:
"Watching film, they know that Jamaree is affected the game, right? He’s an impactful player. He requires two hats on almost at all times. Explained a great effort, you know. So I’m really proud of tomorrow’s performance in this role so far this year, right?"
Lanning on Andrew Boyle's 50-yard field goal:
"I told him after, but I didn’t, I didn’t want to tell him before, but this exactly what we did this period we call red zone lockout, and almost created the exact same kick earlier in practice this week. He nailed it. So for him to have the opportunity to be able to attack that he’s got a big leg, I thought that was really a big positive for him. And when he’s healthy, he can definitely be a guy that helps our team."
Lanning on Traeshon Holden's difficult catch:
"I’m glad he caught it now that he caught it, was impressive. We’re lucky to be caught at the speed, standing up, you know, so he can keep running. But big time players make big time plays."
Lanning on Oregon's offensive line:
"I loved hearing the communication from the offensive line, you know, when you start getting some exotic pressures, like we saw a few tonight, you know. And the ability to recognize that he’s free and overlap in that situation is a big time play by him. So for us to play great, great football, we have to stay out of negative plays. That was a great situation there."
Lanning on Emar'rion Winston:
"That’s something he’s done consistently for us throughout the year. We were able to do it on some second and long opportunities this in this game. But he’s a guy that, you know consistently does his job and executes at a high level and makes players around him play better, and he’s one of our better interior rushers with his athleticism at times."
Lanning on facing Ohio State:
"They’ve done a really good job not listening to you guys (the media), right? But finally, you guys can talk about it. We’re finally there, right? We’re going to play them now. So it’s a great team. Obviously, they do a lot of things. There’s a reason one of the best teams in the country, so it’s going to be a great challenge for us and our fans are having to show up to be phenomenal now."
