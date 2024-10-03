Oregon Ducks Secure Recruiting Visit With Son of Former NFL Star
The Oregon Ducks are looking to add some potential NFL-made genes to their 2026 recruiting class.
Per an announcement on his X (Twitter) account, 2026 four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. will be taking a visit to Eugene, Oregon for the Ducks' game vs. Michigan State on Friday at 6 p.m. PT.
"Excited to be in Eugene this weekend!" Davis Jr. tweeted.
Davis Jr., a product of Weddington High School in Matthews, N.C., is the son of former NFL All-Pro linebacker Thomas Davis, who spent 16 years in the league.
Davis Jr. has received offers from programs like Clemson, Auburn, LSU, Indiana, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Penn State and many more. He's also made unofficial visits to Miami and Clemson and attended camp at Georgia, his father's alma mater.
Per 247Sports' player rankings, he's the No. 7 linebacker in the class and the No. 7 player overall in the state of North Carolina.
If the Ducks were to land Davis Jr., he'd be joining an Oregon 2026 recruiting class that features five commits with four-star recruits in offensive tackle Kodi Greene, running back Tradarian Ball, quarterback Jonas Williams and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland along with three-star edge rusher Dutch Horisk.
According to 247 Sports' scouting report, Davis Jr. has got some of his dad's traits.
"High football IQ, shows the ability to line up all over and can make plays at all three levels," 247's national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote. "Reactionary athlete who moves well in space and shows good explosiveness running down plays from behind. Strong in blitz situations and has natural pass rush skill. Really strong frame, well put together, especially in his upper body."
During the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Davis Jr. totaled 123 tackles (15.5 for loss), two sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, eight pass breakups and three interceptions.
If Davis Jr. can be anywhere as good as his father was, he'll be in for a successful football career. Davis Sr. was originally the 14th overall pick in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers after playing college ball at Georgia.
He spent 14 years in Carolina, playing in 13 seasons with the team after missing all of 2010 due to an injury. During that span, he made it three Pro Bowls and was a First-Team All-Pro in 2015, the same year he helped lead the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.
Davis Jr. spent the 2019 season with the Los Angeles Chargers and played in seven games for Washington in 2020 before retiring.
In his 15-year career, Davis started 174 of 199 regular-season games while tallying 1,216 total tackles, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries, 55 pass breakups, 13 interceptions and one touchdown.
MORE: What's The Drama: Oregon Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Former Duck Bryan Addison Heated Exchange
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: 5-Star Wide Receiver Commit Dallas Wilson at Colorado Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Wide Receiver Tez Johnson Breaks School Record vs. UCLA Bruins
MORE: Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman Josh Conerly Jr. Reveals Relationship with Phil Knight
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting 'Dark Horse' to Flip Ohio State Buckeyes Five-Star Commit
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Bryan Addison Possible Targeting on Terrance Ferguson