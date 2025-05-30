5-Star Safety Recruit Jireh Edwards Credits Dan Lanning Interest In Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks are one of the frontrunners for five-star safety recruit Jireh Edwards. Edwards is one of the top recruits from the class of 2026, and the Ducks are making a strong push for the five-star safety.
Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Edwards is the No. 21 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 safety, and the No. 3 player from Maryland. He is planning to announce his commitment on July 5 and has narrowed it down to six schools. In addition to the Oregon Ducks, Edwards is interested in Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Texas A&M.
Edwards will visit each school before making his decision, already having done one with Georgia, including an official visit with the Oregon Ducks on June 20. The five-star recruit says no school is sticking out, and that he likes a lot about each program. He spoke to On3 about what he is looking for during his official visits and the time leading up to his commitment.
“My decision will be about what I can do on and off the field,” Edwards said. “Who can set me up after ball? I want to be around great people and be set for life after I leave. I want to create a generational wealth for my family.”
Each school in Edwards’ final six has sent players to the NFL. In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Oregon Ducks had 10 players selected, including two in the first round. Oregon has become a pipeline into the NFL and could be something Edwards is looking toward.
When speaking about why the Ducks stand out to him, Edwards emphasized the coaching staff, specifically Oregon coach Dan Lanning. Oregon was one of the first schools to recruit Edwards, helping develop the relationship between him and the staff.
“The coaches are Oregon are the ones I have the longest relationships with. They have been on me for years. Coach Lanning, Coach Tosh, and Coach Hampton have been in on me for a long time and I have a great relationship with all of them,” Edwards said. “I know they are going to be there too. Coach Lanning is not going anywhere and I feel they can build me into the player I want to be.”
Lanning is one of the top coaches in college football. He and the Ducks had an undefeated regular season and were a top-ranked team. With the program improving each season, the Ducks are a team recruits want to play for.
Alabama and Georgia are two schools to watch for when it comes to Edwards looking at the pipeline to the NFL. He compared Alabama to an NFL team and discussed being an impact player as a true freshman for both programs.
The Oregon Ducks recruiting class of 2026 ranks No. 10 in the Nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. While the program has lost out on some big recruits, the team is building a strong defense. Of the seven commitments the program has received, five recruits are defensive players. Edwards could join four-star recruits, defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips, and safety Xavier Lherisse.
The Oregon Ducks are Edwards's last scheduled official visit this summer. It will be crucial for Oregon to show the five-star safety how he will fit into the team, and show what his future could be after college.