Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning To Flip Elite Safety Recruit Tay Lockett From Arkansas?
The Oregon Ducks have been looking to enhance its recruiting class of 2026. One target of Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks is three-star safety Tay Lockett. Lockett is set to visit the Ducks after not visiting since 2023.
Lockett has been committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks since 2023. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Lockett is the No. 45 safety and the No. 50 recruit from California. While Lockett remains committed to Arkansas, the safety is returning to Eugene this weekend.
Lockett spoke to On3 about why he plans to visit the Ducks again and where his recruitment with Arkansas stands.
“We’ve been staying in touch pretty regularly,” Lockett said. “They make it clear they're interested and show a lot of love, so the communication has been strong.”
Lockett is a California native and is being recruited the most by Oregon coach Rashad Wadood. Wadood has helped pick up steam for the Ducks, leading to a weekend visit for Lockett. With the communication, the three-star recruit wants to make a return to Eugene to get a feel for the campus and calls Oregon a real option.
“I just wanted to get back up there and see the program up close again,” Lockett said. “Oregon is a school that’s on everyone’s mind when college football looks like a real option, so this visit felt like the right time.”
The Oregon Ducks are coming off of a stellar 2024 season. The team went undefeated in the regular season and won the Big Ten Championship in their inaugural season in the conference. The Ducks were the No. 1 ranked team in the nation and despite losing in the College Football Playoff, the program is consistently trending in the right direction.
The Ducks had 10 players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Between days one and two of the draft, Oregon had six players selected, including two first-round picks. The Ducks are one of the schools that have turned into a pipeline into the NFL.
“I want to get a real feel for how they see me fitting into the system and their culture,” Lockett continued. “I’m excited to connect deeper with the staff and the energy around the team, especially with a defensive-minded Coach Lanning.”
The Oregon Ducks’ class of 2026 ranks No. 7 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. The program currently has eight commitments, featuring two five-star and four four-star recruits. Oregon has been recruiting hard on the defensive side of the ball, receiving a commitment from five-star edge Richard Wesley and four-star recruits defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, linebacker Tristan Phillips, and safety Xavier Lherisse.
The only three-star commitment the Ducks have received so far is defensive lineman Viliami Moala. While the Ducks have not brought in a high quantity of recruits, the team is bringing in talented athletes set to make an impact with the team.
“The way they recruit and develop talent, especially from Southern California,” Lockett said. “Seeing San Diego guys and other SoCal players go there and thrive shows there’s a real path. Plus, the culture and fanbase are electric.”
Lockett remains committed to Arkansas, but the Oregon Ducks are pushing hard for the flip. Syracuse, Georgia, and UCLA will be other teams to watch for as well.