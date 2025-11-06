Advanced Analytics Predict Winner Of Oregon vs. Iowa
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks go on the road to play the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 8. Kick off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS. Both teams are still alive in the race for the College Football Playoff.
Do the analytics favor coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks on the road?
Oregon vs. Iowa Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Oregon a 70. 3 percent chance to go on the road and knock off Iowa. Oregon has the third highest FPI rating in the Big Ten at 23.7. Iowa is a few spots below at sixth with a rating of 13.2.
Oregon has an overall record of 7-1 and 4-1 in Big Ten conference play. Iowa is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. The winner of this game will still have a chance to make the Big Ten championship game while the loser will essentially be out.
The Ducks are well rested after their bye week. In their most recent game, Oregon defeated the Wisconsin Badgers by a final score of 21-7. It was a wet and rainy game and it appears that similar conditions could be in the forecast in Iowa.
Iowa is also coming off a bye week. In their last outing, the Hawkeyes blew out the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a score of 41-3. The Hawkeyes are led by by dual-threat quarterback Mark Gronowski. He has thrown for 946 yards and rushed for 313 yards this season. He has 15 total touchdowns.
Oregon vs. Iowa Betting Odds
Oregon is a 6.5-point road favorite against Iowa per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ducks have odds of -250 to win while the Hawkeyes are +205. The current over/under is at 40.5 points.
Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction
The first College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week and the Ducks came in ranked No. 9. This is three spots lower than where they were ranked in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll. This signals that Oregon could be in trouble if they drop another game. The Ducks best win this season appears to be their win at the Northwestern Wildcats.
With Iowa now being ranked in the top 20, this is a massive opportunity for Oregon to bolster their resume. Expect a low scoring game, but one that Oregon should be able to control for the most part, even without covering. The Ducks escape Iowa City with a low scoring win.
Oregon 21, Iowa 16
