Advanced Analytics Predict Winner Of Oregon vs. Iowa

The Oregon Ducks have a difficult road game against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City on Saturday, Nov. 8. Ducks coach Dan Lanning's team is coming off a bye week and will look to pick up another Big Ten road win.

Cory Pappas

Oregon Ducks Iowa Hawkeyes Dan Lanning FPI Score Predictions Betting Odds Mark Gronowski Big Ten College Football Playoff / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks go on the road to play the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, Nov. 8. Kick off is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on CBS. Both teams are still alive in the race for the College Football Playoff

Do the analytics favor coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks on the road?

Oregon vs. Iowa Preview, FPI Prediction

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Oregon a 70. 3 percent chance to go on the road and knock off Iowa. Oregon has the third highest FPI rating in the Big Ten at 23.7. Iowa is a few spots below at sixth with a rating of 13.2. 

Oregon has an overall record of 7-1 and 4-1 in Big Ten conference play. Iowa is 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Big Ten. The winner of this game will still have a chance to make the Big Ten championship game while the loser will essentially be out. 

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Ducks are well rested after their bye week. In their most recent game, Oregon defeated the Wisconsin Badgers by a final score of 21-7. It was a wet and rainy game and it appears that similar conditions could be in the forecast in Iowa. 

Iowa is also coming off a bye week. In their last outing, the Hawkeyes blew out the Minnesota Golden Gophers by a score of 41-3. The Hawkeyes are led by by dual-threat quarterback Mark Gronowski. He has thrown for 946 yards and rushed for 313 yards this season. He has 15 total touchdowns. 

Oregon vs. Iowa Betting Odds

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) skips into the endzone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is a 6.5-point road favorite against Iowa per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Ducks have odds of -250 to win while the Hawkeyes are +205. The current over/under is at 40.5 points. 

Oregon vs. Iowa Score Prediction

Oregon running back Jordon Davison carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks host the Wisconsin Badgers on Oct. 25, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first College Football Playoff rankings came out earlier this week and the Ducks came in ranked No. 9. This is three spots lower than where they were ranked in the most recent AP Top 25 Poll. This signals that Oregon could be in trouble if they drop another game. The Ducks best win this season appears to be their win at the Northwestern Wildcats. 

With Iowa now being ranked in the top 20, this is a massive opportunity for Oregon to bolster their resume. Expect a low scoring game, but one that Oregon should be able to control for the most part, even without covering. The Ducks escape Iowa City with a low scoring win. 

Oregon 21, Iowa 16

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. 

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans ON SI and Oregon Ducks ON SI.

