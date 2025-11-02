AP Top 25 Poll Shake Up After Upset-Filled Weekend
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks enjoyed a bye during week 10 of the regular season as another chaotic weekend of college football will shuffle the AP Top 25 Poll. No. 8 Georgia Tech lost to N.C. State, No. 9 Vanderbilt lost to No. 20 Texas, and No. 10 Miami lost to SMU in overtime.
As a result, some new programs will make their way into the top-10 of the AP Poll. No. 11 BYU remains undefeated, and No. 12 Notre Dame survived an upset scare against Boston College. Will No. 13 Texas Tech claim the last spot in the top-10?
As for the top-seven teams in the country, will AP voters shuffle around any teams? No. 5 Georgia escaped against Florida, but not without a controversial replay review decision. Meanwhile, No. 1 Ohio State rolled past Penn State, and No. 2 Indiana blew out Maryland.
Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. BYU
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas Tech
11. Virginia
12. Louisville
13. Texas
14. Oklahoma
15. Vanderbilt
16. Georgia Tech
18. Missouri
19. Utah
20. USC
21. Miami
22. Michigan
23. Memphis
24. Washington
25. Tennessee
This article will be updated at 11 a.m. PT when the Week 11 AP Top 25 Poll is revealed on Sunday.
Like Oregon, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 4 Alabama were off on Saturday. As a result, not much re-ordering is expected to take place at the top of the AP Poll. Ole Miss' win over South Carolina likely won't push the Rebels into the top-five.
However, the back half of the AP Poll is definitely going to shuffle. Who will be the biggest risers and fallers? How far will Vanderbilt, Miami, and Georgia Tech drop?
No. 17 Cincinnati could fall out of the top-25 completely after losing in blowout fashion to No. 24 Utah. With the dominant win, the Utes are expected to move up a few spots in the updated AP Poll.
On the other hand, No. 18 Oklahoma avoided a third loss and beat No. 14 Tennessee, keeping the Sooners' College Football Playoff hopes alive for now. AP voters might have a predicament on their hands when it comes to ranking Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns have a regular season win over Oklahoma, but where will both teams be ranked in relation to each other?
The initial rankings from the CFP Selection Committee are set to be released on Tuesday, giving fans a better idea of each team's chances of making the 12-team field.
Week 10 AP Top 25 Poll
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Alabama
5. Georgia
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Georgia Tech
9. Vanderbilt
10. Miami
11. BYU
12. Notre Dame
13. Texas Tech
14. Tennessee
15. Virginia
16. Louisville
17. Cincinnati
18. Oklahoma
19. Missouri
20. Texas
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. USC
24. Utah
25. Memphis