Bear Alexander Tells TMZ Sports About Personal Tie to USC’s Desman Stephens

The transfer of now-fifth-year-senior defensive lineman Bear Alexander (alongside Jacksonville Jaguar offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon) from the No. 18 USC Trojans to the No. 15 Oregon Ducks prior to the 2025 seemed to reignite the once Pac-12 Conference rivalry, with a slew of social media jabs throughout the recruiting season.

Alexander, who doesn't shy away from praising his time with the Ducks, recently broke down his first time back at the LA Memorial Coliseum for Oregon's 41-27 marquee victory on Sep. 26.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bear Alexander Breaks Down Return To USC Trojan Territory

In an interview with Michael J. Babcock of TMZ Sports, Alexander spoke about the controversial hit from Trojan junior linebacker Desman Stephens II on Ducks' senior quarterback Dante Moore which lead to Moore being carted off the field with a concussion. Alexander and Stephens were teammates during the 2024 season, with Stephens seeing action in all 13 games as a freshman and Alexander played in three games, utilizing a redshirt.

Since the incident, followed by Stephens' post-hit celebrations that received viral criticism online, the Trojan was suspended from the team for a single game.

Oregon went into the Coliseum and got a big win. For former @USC DT @BearAlexander_, the return was special.

How's Dante Moore doing after the scary injury, and did Bear, who knows Desman Stephens II, think the hit was dirty? pic.twitter.com/i8wTKiHaUn — michael j. babcock (@michaelbabcock) October 1, 2026

"I know that kid personally," Alexander said. "I know he probably didn't mean no harm. But, you know, of course in that situation, you see the guy is obviously sliding. You want to avoid him as much as possible. So, I just thought it - man, it was a tough call for sure. But, you know, that's not the position you want our quarterback to be in for sure, knowing the run that we're going on. So just making sure that we play smart football on both sides of the ball from here moving forward."

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Connection Between Bear Alexander and Dante Moore

Alexander also shared that he was proud of his teammates for coming together after such a shocking injury to one of the programs' leaders. The defensive lineman shared that several of his peers continued to say "do it for five" or "do it for 'Te'" throughout the game, to remind their fellow athletes who to play for.

Over the off season, Alexander and Moore seemed to get closer as teammates, with Alexander's "The Kare Bear Foundation" partnering with the Ducks' quarterback for a few off season engagements focused on inspiring youth around the state of Oregon.

Alexander was asked if he's chatted with Moore since the hit, to which the Duck shared that coach Dan Lanning was giving updates on the quarterback as the program continues to support Moore on a journey to get back to playing-shape.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander celebrates a fumble recovery as the Oregon Ducks host the Oregon State Beavers Sept. 20, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Facing His Former Teammates

For Alexander, being able to go 2-0 against the Trojans since his transfer to Oregon is what he called an "amazing feeling." Especially for Alexander to make the first major play of the game with a third down sack followed by a missed USC field goal stood out for the former Trojan's final face-off against his former team.

"That was the thing going into this one man; controlling the emotions. Just being able to force them to that missed field goal after the sack. That was a big stop, of course. Credit to my teammates. You know, man, it was a fun one of course," Alexander said of facing his former team.

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