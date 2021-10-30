No. 7 Oregon Heavily Favored Against Colorado

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks head back home to Autzen Stadium, looking to extend their winning streak as the Colorado Buffaloes come to town.

Colorado Buffaloes (2-5, 1-3) @ #7 Oregon Ducks (6-1, 3-1)

12:30 PM PDT - FOX

Spread: CU +25 (-110) | ORE -25 (-105)

Moneyline: CU (+1600) | ORE (-3333)

Total: 49.5 - Over: (-105) | Under: (-110)

These two programs have gone in opposite directions since last season. The Buffaloes stayed close and had a shot to win late against Texas A&M but ever since have looked really bad, especially on the offensive side.

Meanwhile, Oregon played its best game of the conference slate so far this season against the UCLA Bruins last week. There seems to be a feeling of relief and new energy in the Oregon program after this performance in Pasadena. The Ducks hope to not play down to their competition as they have in past contests this season. But the numbers show they have so far, as the Ducks are 0-4 against the spread as favorites this season.

Oregon is the heavy favorite in this week’s game vs. Colorado, so the question is this: do you believe the Ducks have turned a corner and will play like they are capable of? Or will you go with the trends Oregon has shown so far this year? Colorado’s offense is awful, and with a healthy Kayvon Thibodeaux, I think Oregon’s defense will be much improved compared to earlier in this season. Add in the urgency of the College Football Playoff rankings coming out this Tuesday, and I think Oregon will play for some style points at the end.

Nick’s Pick (4-2): Oregon -25 (-105)

