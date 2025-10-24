The Big Difference Between Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning Is Becoming Clear
On a chilly fall day in Eugene, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning went shirtless with Pat McAfee on ESPN's College GameDay in a move that instantly went viral. With little hesitation, Lanning and McAfee grinned, turned to the crowd, took off their shirts, flexed and led the fans in "Sco Ducks" chants.
The 39-year-old revealed his palpable, youthful energy that has become part of his brand and a huge reason for his success.
One week later in Athens, Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart was asked if he’d ever do the same. Smart chuckled as he said, “Zero chance. My wife would be embarrassed.”
It is a lighthearted exchange, but it revealed something deeper about two powerhouse programs - and the men who are leading them.
Lanning and Smart's Connected History
Lanning coached under Smart as Georgia's defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach from 2018-21. Lanning helped Georgia go undefeated in his final season with the Bulldogs, winning the 2021-22 National Championship... all while leading arguably the most dominant defense of the modern era.
Lanning has undeniably respect for Smart.
“Kirby (Smart) said it before but I agree with him: ‘Pressure is a privilege.’ If you put yourself in position to where you're going to have pressure, that's something you have to be able to handle,” Lanning said before the 2024 College Football Playoff.
Both Lanning and Smart are connected from the Nick Saban coaching tree.
Lanning’s relationship with Saban goes began more than a decade ago and the two regularly keep in contact. Saban hired Lanning as an Alabama Crimson Tide graduate assistant in 2015 and they went on to win the National Championship. Lanning hoisted the trophy in the air after a season of learning about Saban’s philosophies and gaining valuable experience that helped shape him into the coach he is today.
The Difference in Style
Lanning has built his own identity out west and in the Big Ten - one rooted in energy, connection, and modern swagger. The Ducks players are amazed at his uniqueness and drive. Oregon senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher described the coach with a "psychotic edge" while former top receiver Tez Johnson said they'd "run through a brick wall" for Lanning.
“Lanning is a great coach and cares about his players,” Boettcher told Oregon Ducks on SI’s Bri Amaranthus. “He has this like, I don't want to say psychotic, but it's almost like psychotic edge to him that makes him so fun to be around.”
”When he coaches you, he always has this look in his eyes that he's ready to go for anything,” Boettcher said.
MORE: Oregon Is Back in Play for Five-Star Running Back Recruit After New Visit Plans
MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About Oregon vs. Wisconsin
MORE: Oregon Ducks Can't-Miss Tie Dye Uniforms Are Recruiting Magnet
Lanning is young and fiery - he embraces media moments, recruiting flash, and cultural buy-in. Whether it’s an animated pregame speech or a shirtless moment on live TV, Lanning knows how to channel emotion... and both recruits and fans feed off it. Under his leadership, Oregon football blends grit with personality, in a mirror of the coach and the brand he’s built.
In contrast, Smart is more classic with a focus “process over personality.” Everything is about control, preparation, and image ... A shirtless moment would feel off-brand. Smart’s “zero chance” comment wasn’t a jab but it did highlight a big difference - Smart is not buying into viral moments and leans into the established dynasty.
Both approaches are paying off. Georgia and Oregon - top contenders in the SEC and Big Ten, respectively - each sit at 6-1 with national championship ambitions. For all their differences, the main goal remains the same but Smart and Lanning are showing there are different ways to achieve it.
Lanning is more of a showman - and he's hungry to show there is more than one way to build a powerhouse.