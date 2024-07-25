Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Playfully Claps Back at Georgia Bulldogs' Kirby Smart's NIL Comments
Remember when Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart playfully jabbed his former defensive coordinator, and current Oregon Ducks coach, Dan Lanning for all his NIL funds from Nike at SEC Media Day?
Coach Lanning finally gets to respond at Big Ten Media Days.
“I think it’s impressive that guys like Kirby (Smart) have been signing the No. 1 class in the nation without any NIL money this entire time. Obviously coach Smart took a little shot at us. If you want to be a top-10 team in college football, you better have great support. We have that," Coach Lanning said on the Pat McAfee Show.
Has Nike owner Phil Knight written a blank check in order to buy a team that can bring home Oregon’s first national championship in football?
"I don't think we'd ever lose a recruiting battle if that was the case," coach Lanning said on if Oregon has "unlimited NIL" from Nike owner Phil Knight.
A few weeks ago, Smart jokingly looked a little green with envy when talking about Lanning.
“This year, we took Nike, who I’ve had the great pleasure of meeting Phil Knight and his wonderful wife Penny,” Smart said at day two of SEC Media Days. "And I wish I could get some of that NIL money that he’s sharing with Dan Lanning. But that’s another note.”
Lanning coached under Smart as Georgia's defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach at from 2018-21. Lanning helped Georgia go undefeated in his final season with the Bulldogs, winning the 2021-22 National Championship.
Name, Image, Likeness has completely changed the college football landscape and some programs are adjusting quicker to the change than others. The Oregon Ducks are thriving in the new environment in their inaugural season in the Big Ten Conference.
Part of this success has been due to the efforts of Oregon’s Division Street NIL collective which has been lauded by many as the most innovative and effective in the country.
But the Ducks' success in recruiting and transfer portal runs deeper than just the dollars and cents.