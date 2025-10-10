Big NFL Scout Turnout Expected for Oregon vs. Indiana Showdown
No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 7 Indiana isn’t just another Big Ten Conference matchup - it’s a statement game that could shape the College Football Playoff picture and the future of two rising quarterbacks. There is expected to be 16 NFL scouts will be in the stands per ESPN, as quarterbacks Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza command the spotlight.
Autzen Stadium will be the center of the college football universe on Saturday, Oct. 11, when Oregon hosts Indiana at 12:30 p.m. With ESPN's College GameDay in town and NFL scouts on hand, the moment couldn’t be bigger.
Saturday is shaping up to be an exciting college football showdown as two top-10 programs collide in the eighth top-10 matchup in Autzen Stadium history. Oregon looks to stay dominant, as a win would extend the nation's longest active regular-season winning streak to 24 games, and the nation's longest active home winning streak to 19 games.
It's also is serving as a could-be a preview of the NFL's future. Autzen Stadium playing host to 16 NFL scouts is no small thing - it provides a huge opportunity for both the Ducks and the Hoosiers. The scouts aren't just eyeing the quarterbacks as many under-the-radar players are emerging this season under coach Dan Lanning.
In his fourth season as Oregon head coach, Lanning’s program is earning reputation for producing pro-ready players and scouts showing up reflects that credibility.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, Oregon broke its own program record for NFL Draft selections in a single year with 10, including two first-round selections in defensive lineman Derrick Harmon and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. There are multiple NFL mock drafts that predict 12 players from Oregon will be drafted in 2026, which would set another new program record.
NFL Draft Prospects
Oregon has the chance to slam the door on Indiana's undefeated season and assert itself as a nightmare for ranked teams in front of the nation and NFL talent evaluators.
Moore and Mendoza have each enjoyed break out seasons that have boosted their draft stocks and are now considered top-five draft-eligible quarterbacks. Each has the challenge of facing an elite defense.
In just five starts, Moore has completed 100-of-134 passes (74.6 percent) for 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns. Moore ranks fifth nationally with his 74.6 completion percentage and is firmly in Heisman Trophy conversations
Moore wow'd in Oregon's double overtime 30-24 victory over Penn State, completing 29-of-39 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns and adding 35 rushing yards on 10 carries. Moore set a career high in completions, tied his career high in rush attempts and earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week.
Other Duck NFL Draft prospects include: defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei, safety Dillon
Thieneman, tight end Kenyon Sadiq, offensive tackle Isaiah World, center Iapani "Poncho"
Laloulu, linebacker Bryce Boettcher, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman Alex Harkey, running back Makhi Hughes, running back Noah Whittington, defensive tackle A'Mauri Washington, linebacker Teitum Tuioti... among others.
Indiana's NFL Draft prospects to keep an eye on are: Mendoza, receiver Elijah Sarratt, cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, defensive end Mikail Kamara, center Pat Coogan, running back Roman Hemby, offensive tackle Zen Michalski and receiver E.J. Williams Jr.
A win for the Ducks would improve Oregon to 13-0 all-time in Big Ten play and undoubtedly catapult them into National Championship contender conversations and possibly overtake Ohio State as the top-ranked team in the AP Top-25 Poll.
In 2024, the Hoosiers shocked the college football world with their 11-2 season and are looking to build on the momentum this season.
Oregon fans are encouraged to wear yellow inside of Autzen Stadium vs. Indiana. For fans watching at home, kick off is on Oct. 11 at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.