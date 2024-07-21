Oregon Ducks QB, Denver Broncos Rookie Bo Nix "Taking Advantage" of Opportunity Going Into Training Camp
Former Oregon Ducks Football quarterback Bo Nix isn't one to let an opportunity go to waste.
After a couple seasons at Auburn, Nix wanted to take his talents to the next level. That meant a move to Eugene. Skip ahead to 2024 and the former Tiger and Duck is a first round NFL Draft pick preparing for training camp.
"It's huge, and this opportunity is obviously not just handed out," Nix told DenverBroncos.com. "So it's a special moment and one that I definitely want to take advantage of and not take for granted and be ready for, but one that I'm also not going to just be so eager and be so gung ho that I go overboard on it.
"It goes back to the fine line of just acknowledging where you are, who you're around and what situation you're in, and doing the best you can. I know that the best from all of us is going to be good enough, and the best is going to put our team in the best chance [to win]."
Nix is battling for his spot on the depth chart with fellow Bronco quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson. Those two elder QBs have a combined 50 games over seven seasons under their belts. Nix is the inexperienced one, something he certainly wasn't in college with 61 career starts over five seasons.
"He's further along than most," Head Coach Sean Payton said on in May. "We're talking about a player who has played 61 [college] games. He's extremely smart. He's picked it up very quickly."
Even with being further along, Nix knows that in order to take the most advantage of his situation, he'll need to learn from the experiences of his peers.
"It's already here, and it started I guess the moment we knew we were all going to be on the same team," Nix said of the competition. "But I have great respect for those guys and we're competing at a very high level, but it's very respectful competition. I think we all want each other to succeed. We all know that we've come from different paths and had to overcome different adversities, and that's kind of what connects us in that. We're all helping each other, and it's been great to learn from those guys and experience some things that they've experienced.
"And I think honestly, my job as a rookie is to soak up everything I can, especially from those guys. You know, Zach's played a lot and Stidham's played a lot of years. And so they've got — between the two — different situations, but a lot of knowledge, so that's what I'm excited to continue to learn in training camp. I think it's just overall healthy competition, a good competition and I think we're all going to be better coming out of it."
Nix already impressed during the offseason program. He'll hope to be equally impressive when training camp begins Friday.
"It's just football," Nix said. "Some moments I struggle, sometimes I feel like I'm excelling. It's just a happy medium of still feeling like a rookie and everything still feeling new. It's just repetition. It's just going over everything many times, and it's finding ways to connect it with my brain and what I've done in the past. But I think the overall experiences and the knowledge that I have playing in many systems and many offenses and on many teams with many players, I think that's just all going into helping make the transition better."