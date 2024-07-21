Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Can Dan Lanning Flip 5-Star Ohio State Commit?
As Oregon continues to climb the recruiting polls, more talented prospects are set to visit Dan Lanning and his staff in Eugene, Oregon. Class of 2026 Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. Will visit Oregon on July 27.
Henry has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since July 28, 2023, but he is still exploring other Power Five programs. LSU and Oregon have been working to flip the young standout's commitment.
He will visit both Oregon and LSU in July.
The five-star recruit is the No. 1 prospect and one of only nine five-stars in the 2026 recruiting class, according to ESPN.
Excellence runs in Henry's family. His father, Chris Henry Sr. played in the NFL for four years. Drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2005, Henry Sr. showcased tremendous talent with his speed, athletic ability, and strong hands. However, his career was scarred by off-field incidents and legal troubles, leading to multiple suspensions and a tragic death in 2009.
Now, Henry Jr. is looking to continue his father's legacy. The 6-6, 200-pound receiver posted 71 receptions for 1,127 yards and ten touchdowns during his sophomore season at Withrow High School. Henry will continue his high school career in California, following his decision to transfer to Mater Dei in January, where he will compete alongside and against a higher caliber of talent than he's ever faced.
Mater Dei boasts some of the nation's top prospects, including Oregon commit Nasir Wyatt, Penn State commit Daryus Dixson, Alabama commit Chuck McDonald III, and plenty more.
"It's a day and night difference for Chris," Mater Dei wide receivers coach James Griffin said. "The kid has everything. He's just like his dad. He's working his butt off to be elite like that every day."
Henry is not only practicing alongside some of the nation's top prospects at his new high school, but he is also running routes with NFL players to improve his game further. G.O.A.T Farm Sports shared a video on social media of Henry running routes with Pittsburgh Steelers' George Pickens, Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley, and Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts
"He would start at every college in America right now, and he still has two years remaining in high school," Henry's father's former teammate T.J. Houshmandzadeh said. "That's how legit he is."
Henry's athletic ability and his relentless work ethic make him a target for many programs around the country. Could his visit to Oregon be enough to flip his commitment from Ohio State?