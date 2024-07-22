Former Oregon Duck Christian Gonzalez Surprises Family With New Home: Emotional Video
When it comes to sports, the family behind the athlete sometimes works just as hard. Every practice, at-home drills and workouts, tape studying, equipment buying, and simply raising a child to be prepared for the highs and lows of their chosen craft is no easy task. Like many parents, self-sacrifice is at the center of raising an athlete.
Former Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez honored all the work his family put into his career over the weekend when he revealed he bought a house for his mom and dad.
“This is what I wanted to do my whole life,” Gonzalez said to his family as he pointed at the front door.
“Very thankful, and very surprised,” said Temple Gonzalez, Christian’s mom.
Temple is a middle school teacher specializing in multi-language learning. Christian’s father, Hector Gonzalez, played basketball for UTEP in college before pursuing a career in semi-professional basketball in Colombia.
“Mom and Dad, I told you guys when I started this football journey at 5 years old I was going to put you in a place you couldn’t imagine,” Gonzalez said in the caption of his reel, “You guys deserve this and even more. I love y’all! Welcome Home!”
The home is gorgeous, with high ceilings, multiple floors, and a spacious pool.
Former Oregon Duck teammates of Gonzalez shared their support on the post, with Traeshon Holden, Jabbar Muhammad, Jeffery Bassa, Chase Cota, and Keyon Ware-Hudson all showing love.
According to Over The Cap, a database for NFL salaries, Gonzalez is guaranteed a $15,102,868 salary from his contract with the Patriots. That makes him the 39th highest paid corner in the league.
Gonzalez looks to bounce back in his second NFL season after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in week 4 vs. the Dallas Cowboys. The Patriots selected Gonzalez No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft and he is a projected starter this season.