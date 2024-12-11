Big Ten Football Schedule, Dates: Oregon Ducks Tough Road Slate, Exciting Home Games
The 2024-25 college football season isn't over for the No. 1 Oregon Ducks as they still have the College Football Playoffs to look forward to.
With the 2024 regular season finished up and bowl season right around the corner, the Big Ten released the 2025 conference football schedule on Wednesday. Mark those calendars, Ducks fans!
Aug. 30: Montana State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 6: Oklahoma State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 13: at Northwestern - Martin Stadium
Sept. 20: Oregon State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 27: at Penn State - Beaver Stadium
Oct. 4: Bye week
Oct. 11: Indiana - Autzen Stadium
Oct. 18: at Rutgers - SHI Stadium
Oct. 25: Wisconsin - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 1: Bye week
Nov. 8: at Iowa - Kinnick Stadium
Nov. 15: Minnesota - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 22: USC - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 29: at Washington - Husky Stadium
The Ducks' first home game of the season at Northwestern will be a prime opportunity for the Ducks to kickoff the regular season with a bang and bring the giant inflatable Duck to float on Lake Michigan.
Oregon's second road game of the season will be a tough one, as the Penn State Nittany Lions host Oregon at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27. Penn State will be coming off a bye week.
Big Ten teams will play nine conference games, and the Ducks play three non-conference games, including a game vs. Oregon's in-state rivals, the Oregon State Beavers.
Oregon kicks off their non-conference next season with two home games. The Ducks will host FCS powerhouse Montana State travel to Eugene in their season opener on Aug. 30. Excluding the Covid-19 season in 2020, Oregon has had a non-FBS opponent on their schedule every year dating back to 2009.
Next, the only Power Four school to play Oregon during the non-conference, Oklahoma State will head to Autzen Stadium on Sept. 6 in an intriguing Big Ten vs. Big 12 showdown. Oregon's final nonconference game is a Sept. 20 showdown with the Oregon State Beavers. The Ducks traveled to Corvallis this season and ran away with a 49-14 win over their in-state rivals.
Oregon's 2024 Big Ten road schedule was pretty favorable, playing only four road games as the Ducks traveled to UCLA, Purdue, Michigan, and Wisconsin.
However, Oregon's 2025 Big Ten road schedule is not as favorable with five away games instead of four.
After playing four conference road games during Oregon's innagural Big Ten season, in 2025 the Ducks will have to travel to Iowa, Penn State, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Washington. Oregon will be racking up the frequent flyer miles with trips to Rutgers, which is located in Piscataway, New Jersey, and Penn State, located in University Park, PA.
In 2024, Oregon's home slate was one of the most highly-anticipated in college football. The Ducks hosted Michigan State, Ohio State, Illinois, Maryland, and Washington. Ohio State and Illinois both came into Autzen as ranked teams with the Buckeyes being the No. 2 team in the country at that time.
In 2025, Oregon will host Indiana, Minnesota, USC, and Wisconsin in Big Ten home games. The last time Oregon hosted USC was in 2023, the final year both teams played in the Pac-12. The Ducks pulled out the 36-27 win over USC. With Indiana exploding onto the scene this season and looking like one of the best teams in the country, their trip to Oregon gets a bit more interesting heading into 2025.
Notably, Oregon does not play Ohio State or Michigan in Big Ten play in 2025.
