Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Injured vs. Kansas City Chiefs
In the first quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert suffered left the game with an injury after a taking big hit in the second quarter. Herbert remained on the ground for a while, grabbing his right hamstring, After the injury timeout, he was able to walk off of the field on his own power. Chargers backup quarterback Taylor Heinecke replaced Herbert for a long third-down attempt, but Los Angeles punted on the next play.
Herbert returned to the field with the offense on the Chargers' next drive. NBC sideline reporter Melissa Stark provided an update on the quarterback's injury status on the primetime broadcast.
“He walked gingerly back to the bench. Sat down for a bit, had a conversation with the head athletic trainer, but no exam, no treatment. A minute ago, he started jogging on the sideline, and was testing it out," said Stark.
Herbert had to exit the field after the injury timeout, forcing Heinecke into the game.
In the first quarter, Herbert suffered apparent ankle injury on a scramble attempt before returning to the game.
"You could tell [Herbert] was in pain," Stark reported. "He had a quick conversation with an athletic trainer. No exam, never tested it. They put some tape support over that left shoe, and Herbert went right back to his tablet. A few players did come over and check on him. He smiled and nodded. It’s worth noting it’s not the same ankle that he was on the injury report with earlier this season."
Herbert missed time earlier in the season with an ankle sprain, re-aggravating the injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers and leaving the game in a walking boot. However, the Chargers starting quarterback returned to full form, and Los Angeles has an 8-4 record.
As Starks notes, the Herbert's possible injury on Sunday Night Football is not the same one that the former Oregon Duck was dealing with this season. While the Chargers quarterback is able to play through his injury, Herbert's favorite target, rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is out against the Chiefs with a shoulder injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Without McConkey available to receive the majority of Herbert's targets, the former Oregon Duck completed a pass to six different receivers in the first half against Kansas City. The Chargers have yet to score as the Chiefs defense has limited Herbert to 73 passing yards in the first half of the game.
In Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh's first year with the team, he has them squarely in the playoff picture. A win over the Chiefs, a divisional rival, would greatly improve Los Angeles' standing in the AFC hierarchy.
The Chargers currently have a half-game lead over the Baltimore Ravens for the first of three Wild Card spots in the playoffs.
