Heisman Trophy Finalists: Travis Hunter, Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel Odds

Who will be named Heisman Trophy finalists today? Betting odds update after Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel is No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. Colorado Buffaloes Travis Hunter and Boise State Broncos Ashton Jeanty still have the better odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

Arden Cravalho

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) and wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrate defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Despite Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter missing the College Football Playoff field, the versatile threat for coach Deion Sanders is still the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Hunter is the favorite to come away with the high honor over the likes of Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty and Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel. Hunter has the best odds at -2400, Jeanty is in second with odds to win the award at +1000. Gabriel trails well behind at +40000.

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As a wide receiver, Hunter had 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns which is the second most in the country. As a cornerback, he collected 31 tackles, 11 pass breakups, and four interceptions. Hunter's ability to play both sides of the ball at that high-level is unlike anyone else in today's game.

Colorado finished the season 9-3, missing the Big 12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff. Were Hunter's individual statistics enough to win the award?

Out of the Mountain West Conference, Jeanty easily leads the nation with 2,497 rushing yards and is tied for second with 29 rushing touchdowns. Due to his efforts on the ground, the Broncos were awarded the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff and a first round bye.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks downfield against the Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks downfield against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Gabriel threw for four touchdowns, 282 yards on 22-for-32 completions on his way to a 45-37 win in the Big Ten Conference title over the Penn State Nittany Lions. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year while putting together 3,558 passing yards (8th most in the country) and 28 touchdowns (tied for 8th most in the country) on the season. Gabriel broke the NCAA record for total career touchdowns earlier this season, 154 and counting.

The Heisman Trophy finalists will be announced on Monday. The ceremony will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, in New York City.

Gabriel and the No. 1 Ducks will await the winner of No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers and No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes. A quarterback battle between Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava and Ohio State's Will Howard will take place at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m PT.

Oregon is getting set to travel to the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on New Year's Day at 2 p.m. PT.

ARDEN CRAVALHO

Arden Cravalho has been covering Oregon football and basketball for Sports Illustrated's Oregon site since June 2024. Arden has been writing extensively about college athletics beginning in 2018. His other work can be seen on "The Slipper Still Fits" at SB Nation. Arden is a graduate of Gonzaga University and brings a deep understanding of college sports to his writing. Residing in San Francisco, CA, Arden continues to follow his passion for college sports with a focus on the Ducks. His experience and dedication to covering Oregon's athletic programs are evident in his insightful articles and analysis

