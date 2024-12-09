Oregon Ducks' Jaxson Jones Enters Transfer Portal Before College Football Playoff
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks suffered a bit of roster attrition on the same day they were revealed as the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff bracket. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, Oregon edge rusher Jaxson Jones announced he intends to enter the transfer portal when it opens on Monday.
Jones spent his true freshman year with the Ducks before entering the portal. He recorded no stats in his lone year in Eugene. Jones hailed from Yuma Catholic in Arizona and was a three-star prospect, but rated as a top ten player in the state of Arizona.
He was originally committed to Washington, but Jones de-committed from the Huskies and committed to Oregon before ultimately signing with them. As Ducks coach Dan Lanning continues to sign top-five recruiting classes combined with experienced players from the transfer portal, playing time can be hard to come by on Oregon's roster.
Jones is more of a depth loss for the Ducks as he was buried behind multiple players on the depth chart. However, he was also listed at linebacker in addition to edge rusher.
However, Ducks need to be careful about the depth coming from their front seven after this season. With Ducks like Jeffrey Bassa, Bryce Boettcher, Jordan Burch, Jestin Jacobs in their final seasons, linebacker Devon Jackson and defensive end Mayato Uiagalelei will be tested for Oregon heading into the offseason.
Moving forward, it will be interesting to see who will the transfer portal from Oregon. With the portal open from Dec. 9 to 28, the players will have to make their decision before the Ducks play in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day. The second window for entering the transer portal is not until April.
It opens up an interesting question: What if a key player decided to enter the portal before a playoff game? Obviously the odds of this happening are low, but since the days to enter the portal are far and few between, this could be a problem teams face in the future.
