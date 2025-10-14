Big Ten Power Rankings Flip After Indiana's Big Road Win Over Oregon
The Oregon Ducks lost their first regular season game in nearly two years, losing to the Indiana Hoosiers 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Indiana was the better team for a majority of the game and now shake up to the top of the Big Ten power rankings.
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 6-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State showed once again they are still the team to beat in not only the Big Ten, but the entire country in their 34-16 win at Illinois. The Buckeyes defense has been dominant all season and now it looks like the offense is now figuring out things.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 6-0 (Last Week: 3)
Indiana had arugably the most impressive win of the college football season. They went on the road and beat Oregon, snapping the nation's longest home winning streak. Indiana is for real as a Big Ten and even national title contender at this point.
3. Oregon Ducks: 5-1 (Last Week: 2)
Oregon was beat on their home field for the first time since 2022, Dan Lanning's first year as coach. The Ducks have no time to dwell on this game as they will travel across the country to face Rutgers in their next matchup.
4. USC Trojans: 5-1 (Last Week: 6)
USC beat Michigan in impressive fashion, 31-13. The Trojans won at the line of scrimmage all night and picked up one of Lincoln Riley's biggest wins as coach.
5. Washington Huskies : 5-1 (Last Week: 7)
The Huskies are 5-1, with the lone loss coming to Ohio State. They took down Rutgers 38-19 and now have a big road game against Michagn on Big Noon kickoff.
6. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 5-1 (Last Week: 8)
Nebraska used a fourth quarter comeback to defeat Maryland on the road, 34-31. Just like that, the Cornhuskers are 5-1 and now ranked the in AP Top 25.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini: 5-2 (Last Week: 5)
Illinois got handled by an elite Ohio State team at home. They don't necessarily drop just because of that, but the home loss coupled with their 53-point loss to Indiana a couple weeks ago moves them down here.
8. Michigan Wolverines: 4-2 (Last Week: 4)
Michigan lost to USC in surprising fashion. The Trojans ran wild even without their top two running backs. On the other side of the ball, USC held Michigan to just 3.5 yards per carry. That looked a lot like 2024 Michigan.
9. Iowa Hawkeyes: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)
Iowa blew the doors off Wisconsin 37-0 on the road. Even with Wisconsin's struggles this season, doing this in a rivalry game gets the Hawkeyes back in the top 10.
10. Northwestern Wildcats: 4-2 (Last Week: NR)
Northwestern effectively ended the James Franklin era at Penn State with a 22-21 win at Beaver Stadium. The Wildcats are sneakily getting hot in Big Ten play and deserve to be in the top 10.