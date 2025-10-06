Shuffling Big Ten Power Rankings With Penn State's Loss To UCLA
The Oregon Ducks were not in action this week as they had their first bye of the season. Other Big Ten teams were in action including Oregon's last opponent, Penn State. The Nittany Lions were stunned by the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl.
Here are the Big Ten power rankings this week.
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 5-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State kept their undefeated season rolling along with a dominant 42-3 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Once again, Ohio State will be at the top of these rankings until they get knocked off and that doesn't seem likely right now.
2. Oregon Ducks: 5-0 (Last Week: 2)
Oregon had a bye week before their showdown against the Indiana Hoosiers next week. ESPN's College GameDay will be in Eugene for this top 10 matchup.
3. Indiana Hoosiers: 5-0 (Last Week: 3)
Indiana had a bye week and will travel to play Oregon.
4. Michigan Wolverines: 4-1 (Last Week: 5)
Michigan took care of business at home against Wisconsin. The Wolverines rushing attack coupled with freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood makes their offense just good enough to potentially compete at the top of the Big Ten. They now travel to Los Angeles to play USC.
5. Illinois Fighting Illini: 3-1 (Last Week: 6)
Illinois went on the road and beat Purdue. The Fighting Illini put up 27 points in the second quarter and won 43-27. This is now back to back wins after their disastrous 53-point loss against Indiana.
6. USC Trojans: 4-1 (Last Week: 7)
USC had a bye week, giving them extra time to think about their last second loss to Illinois last week. The Trojans now have their biggest home game of the season thus far when they host Michigan this week.
7. Washington Huskies: 4-1 (Last Week: 9)
Washington got back in the win column with a road win over Maryland. The Huskies found themselves down 20-3 in the fourth quarter but stormed back to win 24-20.
8. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 4-1 (Last Week: 10)
Nebraska moves up a couple spots after their 38-27 win over Michigan State. They have a tricky road game against Maryland next.
9. Penn State Nittany Lions: 3-2 (Last Week: 4)
Penn State suffered what may have been the worst loss of the James Franklin era. Following their double-overtime loss to Oregon, they went on a road and lost to an at the time winless UCLA team. For what was a team with national title hopes, the season is already on the brink.
10. Maryland Terrapins: 4-1 (Last Week: 8)
Maryland had a chance to improve to 6-0 in front of their home fans but were unable to close the deal against Washington. The Terps have to protect home field next week against Nebraska to avoid a losing streak that could derail the season.