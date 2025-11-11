Big Ten Power Rankings Shuffle As College Football Playoff Approaches
The Oregon Ducks went on the road and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes on a last second field goal. The 18-16 win was huge for the Ducks College Football Playoff resume.
Here is the top 10 of the Big Ten power rankings after Week 11.
Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10
1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 9-0 (Last Week: 1)
Ohio State went on the road and defeated Purdue 34-10. The Buckeyes defense continues to be dominant and has them No. 1 in the Big Ten and the country.
2. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 2)
The Hoosiers escaped Happy Valley with a dramatic 27-24 win over Penn State. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a "Heisman moment" with his last minute touchdown pass hauled in by Omar Cooper Jr., who somehow got his foot down in the back of the endzone. Indiana is 10-0 and just about locked up a spot in the playoff for the second straight year.
3. Oregon Ducks: 8-1 (Last Week: 3)
The Ducks picked up their best resume-building win on the road against Iowa. It was a low scoring game in a wet and rainy Kinnick Stadium, but Oregon came out on top. It wasn't a perfect day for the offense, but quarterback Dante Moore delivered with the game on the line.
4. USC Trojans: 7-2 (Last Week: 4)
USC had a very impressive second half against Northwestern on Friday night. The 38-17 win puts the Trojans win a spot where if they win their final three games, they will likely be in the playoff.
5. Michigan Wolverines: 7-2 (Last Week: 6)
The Wolverines did not play but moved up a spot.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-3 (Last Week: 5)
Did not want to have Iowa down a spot because they were so close to knocking off Oregon. But with three losses, they will fall out of the top five, just dropping one spot. They can shoot back up to the top 4-5 with a win at USC this week.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini : 6-3 (Last Week: 8)
Illinois did not play but moved up a spot.
8. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: 10)
Minnesota was not in action but jumps up a couple places with the losses from teams around them.
9. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 7-3 (Last Week: NR)
Nebraska got a nice road win over UCLA, 28-21. With starting quarterback Dylan Raiola out for the season with a broken fibula, every game they play will be a lot tougher to put up points and win.
10. Washington Huskies: 6-3 (Last Week: 7 )
The Huskies had the worst loss of the week out of any Big Ten team. They lost to a Wisconsin team that had not won a game since the first week of September. Really bad look for a team that just made it into the Top 25 rankings for the first time all season.