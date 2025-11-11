Ducks Digest

Big Ten Power Rankings Shuffle As College Football Playoff Approaches

The top of the Big Ten continued to win as Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hooisers, and Ohio State Buckeyes all picked up road wins. How do this week's Big Ten Power rankings shake out heading into Week 12?

Cory Pappas

Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talk while watching players warm up before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning, left, and Wisconsin Badgers head coach Luke Fickell talk while watching players warm up before a game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks went on the road and beat the Iowa Hawkeyes on a last second field goal. The 18-16 win was huge for the Ducks College Football Playoff resume.

Here is the top 10 of the Big Ten power rankings after Week 11.

Big Ten Power Rankings Top 10

Nov 8, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

1. Ohio State Buckeyes: 9-0 (Last Week: 1)

Ohio State went on the road and defeated Purdue 34-10. The Buckeyes defense continues to be dominant and has them No. 1 in the Big Ten and the country.

2. Indiana Hoosiers: 10-0 (Last Week: 2)

The Hoosiers escaped Happy Valley with a dramatic 27-24 win over Penn State. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza had a "Heisman moment" with his last minute touchdown pass hauled in by Omar Cooper Jr., who somehow got his foot down in the back of the endzone. Indiana is 10-0 and just about locked up a spot in the playoff for the second straight year.

3. Oregon Ducks: 8-1 (Last Week: 3)

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to throw a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Ducks picked up their best resume-building win on the road against Iowa. It was a low scoring game in a wet and rainy Kinnick Stadium, but Oregon came out on top. It wasn't a perfect day for the offense, but quarterback Dante Moore delivered with the game on the line.

4. USC Trojans: 7-2 (Last Week: 4)

USC had a very impressive second half against Northwestern on Friday night. The 38-17 win puts the Trojans win a spot where if they win their final three games, they will likely be in the playoff.

5. Michigan Wolverines: 7-2 (Last Week: 6)

The Wolverines did not play but moved up a spot.

6. Iowa Hawkeyes: 6-3 (Last Week: 5)

The Iowa Hawkeyes swarm onto the field Nov. 8, 2025 ahead of a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Did not want to have Iowa down a spot because they were so close to knocking off Oregon. But with three losses, they will fall out of the top five, just dropping one spot. They can shoot back up to the top 4-5 with a win at USC this week.

7. Illinois Fighting Illini : 6-3 (Last Week: 8)

Illinois did not play but moved up a spot.

8. Minnesota Golden Gophers: 6-3 (Last Week: 10)

Minnesota was not in action but jumps up a couple places with the losses from teams around them.

9. Nebraska Cornhuskers: 7-3 (Last Week: NR)

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) runs the ball against UCLA Bruins defensive back Key Lawrence (4) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Nebraska got a nice road win over UCLA, 28-21. With starting quarterback Dylan Raiola out for the season with a broken fibula, every game they play will be a lot tougher to put up points and win.

10. Washington Huskies: 6-3 (Last Week: 7 )

The Huskies had the worst loss of the week out of any Big Ten team. They lost to a Wisconsin team that had not won a game since the first week of September. Really bad look for a team that just made it into the Top 25 rankings for the first time all season.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

