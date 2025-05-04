Big Ten Power Rankings After Spring Practice: Ohio State, Oregon Ducks, Penn State
With the conclusion of spring practices, it is time to look ahead to the 2025 college football season. The Big Ten conference had four teams make the College Football Playoff, with the Ohio State Buckeyes winning the National Championship.
The Oregon Ducks went undefeated in the regular season and won the Big Ten Championship against Penn State. The Ducks lost in the College Football Playoff against Ohio State. When looking ahead to the 2025 season, where do the Oregon Ducks stand in the Big Ten?
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off a National Championship win, looking to win another one next season. While the team lost several players to the 2025 NFL Draft, Ohio State will have wide receiver Jeremiah Smith returning. Smith was one of the most notable players in college football and will only get better over time.
While the team does not know who the starting quarterback will be in 2025, quarterback Lincoln Kienholz had a strong spring practice. If he keeps it up, he will start ahead of five-star recruit Julian Sayin.
Defensively, the Buckeyes have continuously maintained a strong unit. Safety Caleb Downs will be returning to the team as well, ensuring the defense is just as strong as it has been in years past.
No. 2 Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have a talented roster heading into 2025. The team will have a new quarterback, projected to start Dante Moore. The Ducks are a school to consistently send quarterbacks into the NFL, most recently with Dillon Gabriel being selected in the third round by the Cleveland Browns.
Oregon was not hit hard in the transfer portal but did lose a couple of players to the 2025 NFL Draft. With retaining much of the roster, the Ducks are in a good position to compete in 2025. Oregon has a couple of projected first-round picks on both offense and defense, which will help the team in 2025.
Defensively, the Ducks have defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and safety Dillon Thieneman. With the number of crucial players being retained next season, in addition to a top 2025 recruiting class, the Ducks are ready to go into the season in another dominant fashion.
No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions
The Penn State Nittany Lions made the College Football Playoff, losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Penn State is set to be a dominant team, with several key returning players including quarterback Drew Allar and running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen.
Penn State lost tight end Tyler Warren to the 2025 NFL Draft, who was the team’s leading receiver. The Nittany Lions will have several returning receivers and recruited Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena from the transfer portal. These were crucial additions, but have to get going early in the season without a player like Warren to rely on.
Defensively, Penn State lost several players, including linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson, but will have returning linebacker Tony Rojas. Penn State is another school with a consistently strong defense, and the Nittany Lions will look to make another big push in 2025.
No. 4 Illinois Fighting Illini
The Illinois Fighting Illini were a surprising team last season. Quarterback Luke Altmyer is returning, and so is the majority of the roster. Illinois finished with a 10-3 overall record, going 6-3 in Big Ten conference play.
Illinois defeated notable teams such as Michigan and went on to defeat South Carolina in the Cheeze-It Citrus Bowl. With the majority of the roster set to return, the team will develop and stay competitive throughout the season.
No. 5 Michigan Wolverines
After much uncertainty in 2024, the Michigan Wolverines have a quarterback in 2025. The Wolverines recruited five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is set to start. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is now in his second season as head coach, which will be less of a transition period for him.
The Wolverines also brought in two targets for Underwood, including true freshman wide receiver Jamar Browder and Indiana transfer receiver Donovan McCulley.
There are still questions surrounding Michigan, coming off an 8-5 season, going 5-4 in Big Ten conference play. The Wolverines have linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barhman on the roster, setting up the defense for success. The Wolverines could go back to being the dominant program they have been in the past, but with many new players on the offense and a new offensive coordinator, it could take time.