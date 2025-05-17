Big Ten Updated Win Totals: Oregon Ducks Tied With Penn State, Ohio State
The Oregon Ducks collected 12 regular season wins in 2024 en route to an undefeated Big Ten championship. With the Ducks losing many key pieces on defense, as well as losing former Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and former Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson, Oregon has reloaded the roster and addressed key areas of need going into the 2025 season.
According to Fan Duel Sportsbook, the Oregon Ducks win/loss total over/under has been set at 10.5 games. Most Ducks fans would agree the 10.5 number is fairly on the mark. The Ducks play a total of 12 regular season games again, so if the Ducks lose more than one game, an under bet on FanDuel wins.
Oregon's season is somewhat straightforward and considerably more manageable than last years gauntlet. The Ducks dodge several bullets on this seasons schedule, such as Ohio State and Michigan. The Ducks most likely loss on their schedule comes early in the 2025 season, with Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his squad heading east to Happy Valley to take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in week five.
Oregon's 10.5 win total is tied with Penn State, who the Ducks defeated in last year's Big Ten title game. Penn State returns a few key pieces to the offense in quarterback Drew Allar and running back Nick Singleton. It seems more difficult on paper for Penn State to cash the over on their 10.5 win line for the 2025 season, with the Nittany Lions not only playing host to the Oregon Ducks, but also having to play Ohio State as well as a tricky road game against Iowa next season.
Also tying the Ducks and Nittany Lions with a 10.5 win total on FanDuel is Ohio State. The defending national champions dodge a bullet of their own with Oregon not appearing on their schedule for next year, but the Buckeyes will have to collect their 11 wins to cash the over on their win total next season without quarterback Will Howard and star receiver Emeka Egbuka.
It's more than just offensive players missing from the 2024 Ohio State national championship winning team, with former Buckeyes edge rusher Jack Sawyer being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has moved back to the NFL, leaving behind an offense that Kelly had roaring and ready to go at the Rose Bowl Game against Oregon.
Out of the three teams tied for first in the newest Fan Duel over under's on win season totals, the Ducks look the most poised to be able to accomplish that goal, with the Penn State Nittany Lions seemingly having the toughest road to get there.
