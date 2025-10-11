Curt Cignetti Heated Over Early Penalties in Oregon Ducks vs. Indiana Hoosiers
EUGENE – The No. 7 Indiana Hoosiers took an early 3-0 advantage over the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in the first quarter at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks responded with a touchdown later in the quarter, but a series of penalties against the Hoosiers (and potential missed Oregon penalties) fired up Indiana coach Curt Cignetti.
Cignetti didn’t appear to be pleased by a few false start calls against Indiana in the first quarter. He appeared to be upset by the movement of Oregon’s defensive line, which could be a penalty if the officials believe the Ducks' movement caused the false start.
By halftime, the Hoosiers committed five penalties for a loss of 30 yards.
Early Controversy In Ducks vs. Hoosiers
The officials called three penalties for a loss of 15 yards against Indiana in the first quarter as the Hoosiers committed two false starts. The first came on their field goal attempt that backed Indiana up five yards, but the attempt was good despite the extra distance.
The second false start occurred on third and one at the Indiana 31-yard line. Oregon defensive lineman A’Mauri Washington followed up the call by sacking Hoosiers’ quarterback Fernando Mendoza for nine yards.
Matters only got worse for Indiana on the drive with another penalty on fourth and 20, this time a delay of game. The two Hoosier penalties in the course of three plays ended in a punt to the Oregon 49-yard, setting up the Ducks’ first touchdown.
The Indiana coach received a sideline warning in the second quarter, which further ignited the Autzen Stadium crowd. This time, Cignetti searched for a pass interference call against Oregon.
The Ducks’ coach, Dan Lanning, also showed disagreement with the officiating in the first half. Lanning thought the Hoosiers got away with a facemask on running back Noah Whittington at the end of the first quarter.
CBS Sports rules official Gene Steratore expressed on the broadcast that it was a good no-call, but that didn’t stop the fans in the stadium from making their disagreement known.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Indiana In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Dakorien Moore’s Composure Turns Heads in First Oregon Interview
MORE: Grading Oregon Ducks' Uniform Reveal For Indiana Game - Did Nike Nail It?
Autzen Stadium Boosts The Ducks
Lanning said during his week 7 press conferences that he hoped the Oregon fanbase would help the team in the top-10 matchup. The crowd seemed to have a notable impact in the first half.
“It's an exciting weekend in Eugene,” Lanning said. “A lot of people come to town to watch this game, because it's a premier game between really, two really good teams, counting on our fans to have a big impact on that game.”
The Autzen noise seemingly bothered the Hoosiers on offense. The crowd made communication difficult for the visiting side, which may have played a role in the delay of game and false start calls.
The Ducks’ last matchup was at a hostile opposing stadium. Quarterback Dante Moore expressed relief to have the crowd on his side this week, but it was the opposite story for Indiana.
“Everybody loves as an offensive player when you play at home because the fans are on your side, and it's not much rowdy noise,” Moore said. “But I mean, when you have this time, when you're playing on the road, and you have, you know, the boom boxes that's in the huddle and the o-linemen can hardly hear me when I'm screaming to the top of my voice.”
“It's a lot that comes with it, but playing here at home, playing in Autzen, especially, gets really loud here as well, but we're on offense here,” Moore continued. “I feel like everybody loves when the fans are quiet for you.”