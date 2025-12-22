Bo Nix, Justin Herbert In Tight Race for AFC West Division Title

Former Oregon Ducks’ quarterbacks Bo Nix and Justin Herbert were both in action in week 16. Nix and the Denver Broncos lost at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars while Herbert led his Los Angeles Chargers to a road win over the Denver Broncos.

With two weeks remaining, the Broncos and Chargers each control their own destiny when it comes to the AFC West division title crown. They will face off in week 18.

Former Ducks Battle For AFC West Crown

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs off field after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The AFC West division had been won by the Kansas City Chiefs for the past nine seasons, but that will change in 2025. The Chiefs have been eliminated, clearing the way for the Broncos or Chargers.

They play each other to end the season in week 18 in Denver. If the Chargers win their next game in week 17, it will mean the division will be decided in that week 18 matchup between the Broncos and Chargers. The Chargers beat the Broncos earlier this season, meaning if they beat the Broncos again in week 18, they will own the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record.

It could be shaping up for a Nix vs. Herbert week 18 battle with the division title on the line. Hebert has gotten the best of Nix so far in the NFL; as Herbert’s Chargers are 3-0 against Nix and the Broncos dating back to Nix’s rookie season in 2024.

There is a possibililty that Denver can clinch in week 17. They would need to win their game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chargers would have to lose to the Houston Texans. Any other result will mean the week 18 game will be for all the marbles.

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) shakes hands with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) following a game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Herbert played for Oregon from 2016-2020, throwing for 10,541 yards and 95 touchdowns. The highlight of his Duck career was in his final game when he rushed for thre touchdown in Oregon’s Rose Bowl win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Nix transferred from the Auburn Tigers to Oregon prior to the 2022 season. In 2022 and 2023, Nix threw for 8,101 yards and 74 touchdowns. In 2023, he helped lead the Ducks to a Fiesta Bowl win and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

A potential game between the two for the AFC West would be theatre for Oregon Duck fans everywhere.

MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Oregon's Playoff Win Over James Madison

MORE: Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Is Turning Heads For Ducks' Playoff Entrance

MORE: National Championship Betting Odds After Oregon's Win Over James Madison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE !

Broncos Winning Streak Snapped

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) rushes the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Bo Nix and the Broncos' 11-game winning streak came to an end against the Jaguars 34-20. The Broncos fell to 12-3 on the season with this loss.

Nix went 28/47 passing for 352 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Denver still has everything out in front of them this season as they can still clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC by winning their remaining two games. However, there is now no room for error.

Next up for the Broncos are the Kansas City Chiefs on Dec. 25.

Chargers Offense Explodes in Win

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Chargers went on the road and beat the Cowboys 34-17. With the win, they improved their record to 11-4. Justin Herbert had one of his best games of the season; going 23/29 passing for 300 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Their next game is against the Houston Texans on Dec. 27.