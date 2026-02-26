Kenyon Sadiq Interviews With Interesting NFL Team at the Combine

Former Oregon Ducks star Kenyon Sadiq is widely considered the top tight end available in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he recently held a formal interview with the Denver Broncos at the NFL Combine, according to Broncos reporter Mike Klis.

"It was good, just about getting to know the coaches. Kind of test me what I know, my background in football. So like I said, all the meetings have went really well," said Sadiq, per Denver Post's Luca Evans..

Will Denver Broncos Be Too Late For Kenyon Sadiq?

The Broncos don't pick until No. 30 overall in the first round, although trades could certainly shake up the draft order between now and April 23. Still, Denver revealed some level of interest in Sadiq by formally interviewing him at the combine.

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq lands in the end zone with a touchdown as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq said #Broncos QB Bo Nix “makes everyone better around him,” shared a year with him back at Oregon.



Said he already knows “how he thinks.” pic.twitter.com/T3ucbmTVQB — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) February 26, 2026

In Sadiq's one season playing alongside former Oregon quarterback and current Broncos signal-caller Bo Nix, the talented tight end was the second option behind current Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson. Still, Sadiq caught five passes for 24 yards and a touchdown.

The next season, Sadiq grew into a larger role despite Ferguson still starting, and Sadiq finished with 308 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 2024. In 2025, Sadiq stamped himself as one of the top tight ends in the country with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

Showing off his versatility, Sadiq often lined up anywhere on the field in Oregon's offense, including in the backfield. A Swiss Army knife like Sadiq could fit well with Denver coach Sean Payton's scheme, but will the tight end be on the board at pick No. 30?

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Which team will take Sadiq and with what pick has been difficult to project. In some mock drafts, Sadiq is predicted to land with teams like the Los Angeles Chargers (No. 22 pick) or the Philadelphia Eagles (No. 23 pick).

The 2025 NFL Draft saw two tight ends taken within the top 15 (Colston Loveland, Chicago; Tyler Warren, Indianapolis), but the 2026 NFL Draft will likely tell a different story. Sadiq is currently projected as the only tight end to be taken with a first round pick.

Kenyon Sadiq to the Denver Broncos in CBS Sports Mock Draft

In a recent mock draft from CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, he actually projected Sadiq to land with the Broncos at pick No. 30.

"Sean Payton took a chance on Evan Engram as his tight end of choice, but the need was not fulfilled. Kenyon Sadiq is a threat downfield but also offers serviceable experience in run blocking. Sadiq will allow Payton to dust off a portion of his playbook," wrote Edwards.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Oregon fans looking forward to following Sadiq in the NFL should be excited at the potential opportunity of the talented tight end playing with Nix in Denver's offense. On the other hand, Broncos fans should be pleased to know that Denver appears interested in adding some offensive weapons for Nix.

Sadiq is set to participate at the NFL Combine on Saturday, Feb. 28, with an opportunity to show off his elite athleticism, and he could boost his draft stock far above the No. 30 overall pick.