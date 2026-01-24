Oregon Ducks Battling USC, Cal For Four-Star Linebacker Recruit

The Oregon Ducks have engaged USC in many recruiting battles over the years. Players like De’Anthony Thomas, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Matayo Uiagalelei whittled their options down to either the Ducks and Trojans and ultimately chose the former.

Four-star linebacker Toa Satele is shaping up to be the next top recruit to decide between either Oregon or USC. Both programs have made it known that Satele would be a valuable asset to their respective 2027 recruiting class.

Ducks On The Rise

Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti leads practice with the Ducks Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. Sports Spring Football | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Satele spoke with Rivals about his relationship with the Ducks’ staff, particularly with defensive line coach Tony Tuioti.

“With Oregon, coach Tuioti is my guy and we have a strong relationship. I had a chance to go to a game at Oregon last season and had a great time, I like how they play defense and the game atmosphere was incredible," Satele told Rivals.

The four-star recruit was also hearing from former Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi prior to his departure from the program. However, Lupoi has been trying to recruit Satele to his new gig at Cal per Rivals.

It will be interesting to see if Lupoi can leverage his existing relationship with Satele into something of substance now that he is the head coach of the Golden Bears. Cal currently holds the highest odds of landing Satele's commitment according to Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine with a 24 percent chance.

Additionally, how much success will Lupoi and Cal have in crashing the recruiting battles between Oregon and USC?

Trojans Staying In The Mix

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans were able to host Satele during the season for a visit as well, making him familiar with both campuses.

Satele told Rivals that he plans to make an offseason visit with the Trojans in addition to Oregon, but besides that doesn’t have anything else currently on the agenda. Both programs will have a chance to separate themselves from the pack this offseason, but there’s a good shot this recruitment could come down to the wire.

During the 2026 recruiting cycle, USC and Oregon duked it out for Hawaii’s No. 1 prospect in four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili. He ended up signing with the Trojans, but Oregon poured significant time and effort into trying to land Ili. The Ducks will try to avenge their miss from the 2026 cycle by landing Satele over USC.

MORE: The NIL Price Tag Attached to Transfer Jordan Seaton Is Eye Opening

MORE: Oregon Fans Won't Like The Ducks' College Football Playoff Prediction

MORE: Updated Transfer Portal Rankings Reveal Oregon's Big Ten Rivals Are Surging

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

Toa Satele’s Recruiting Profile

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The top-ranked recruit from Hawaii, Satele is the No. 3 linebacker and No. 48 player in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings. He holds 31 offers including ones from Texas A&M, Miami, and Alabama.

Satele's highlight tape shows a hard-hitting linebacker who rallies to the ball. The four-star recruit plays with physicality and speed that should translate to the next level. He excels at defending the run and making plays in the backfield of the opposing offense, but the biggest question is likely his ability to defend the pass.

Recommended Articles