Cam Newton Ranks Dak Prescott Over Former Duck, Chargers QB Justin Herbert
Not every agrees with where former Oregon Football quarterback Justin Herbert slots in among the highest paid QBs in the NFL.
In a recent podcast, former NFL MVP Cam Newton shared his opinions regarding the highest paid quarterbacks in the league. Newton highlighted Dak Prescott, saying he would take the Cowboys signal-caller over many of the group.
Herbert shouldn’t feel too bad as the list of quarterbacks Newton would not take over Prescot is filled with marquee names. At the top of the list is Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. He is followed by Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville; Jared Goff, Detroit; Herbert, LA Chargers; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Jaylen Hurts, Philadelphia; Kyler Murray, Arizona; Deshaun Watson, Cleveland; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Kirk Cousins, Atlanta; and Josh Allen, Buffalo.
This issue, per Newton, is that outside of Patrick Mahomes, these players lack a track record that reveals success in the playoffs and Super Bowl victories. Yet, there are those who believe Prescott’s next contract should take into consideration his lack of playoff wins. His overall playoff record is 2-5, while Herbert is 0-1. This is somewhat a similar comparison between Prescott and others on the list. Newton’s point is why penalize Prescott when his stat sheet is in line with other top 10 quarterbacks.
For a further evaluation between Herbert and Prescott, consider that Prescott is 30 and was drafted in 2016 while Herbert was picked in 2020. Prescott has three Pro Bowls compared to Herbert's one. In 62 games, Herbert completed 1,163 passes out of 2,422 attempts for 17,223 yards and a completion percentage of 66.6%. He has 114 touchdowns against 42 interceptions and an overall quarterback rating of 95.7. Over the same period, Prescott completed 1,237 passes out of 1,802 attempts for a completion percentage of 68.6. He threw for 105 touchdowns and had 38 interceptions. His overall quarterback rating was roughly 100.2. To be fair, this period did include Prescott’s season-ending injury in 2020.
On the flip side, one can argue that Prescott has had the benefit of better talent around him while Herbert has had continuity issues. Although not his fault, he played for three head coaches in his four seasons as a Duck—Mark Helfrich, Willie Taggart and Mario Cristobal. Following that coaching carousel, he encountered much the same with the Chargers as he played for Anthony Lynn, Brandon Staley, and a limited time with Giff Smith, an interim coach following the firing of Staley.
As far as Newton’s opinion goes, much of this is an effort to convince the Dallas brass that it is time to pay Prescott in line with the current top 10 quarterbacks. Past that, any future comparisons will occur over many seasons and may prove Newton right or wrong.
Furthermore, Newton's opinion is simply not unanimous as many rank Herbert ahead of Prescott. The good news for Herbert is the hiring of coach Jim Harbaugh and the promise of some continuity going forward. As to Harbaugh’s view, he has been impressed with Herbert from day one.
“He’s been incredible. I think it’s probably the reaction that everybody has. From my standpoint, I knew he was really good, but you’re right up next to him watching where you can feel the way the ball comes out of his hand,” Harbaugh said. “When it comes out, it’s going a lot faster than you think, than it looks on tape. He’s bigger, taller than you’d think watching TV. Every kind of sense, smart. It’s incredible the way he picks things up and masters things. Every detail, every small detail. The conditioning test was another eye-opener. Just when you think he can’t go another rung on the ladder of my esteem, anyway, he finds another one. He smashed the conditioning test last Thursday. I mean, crushed it, like out in front with people trying to keep up with him.”
This debate about who is the better quarterback is an ongoing conversation and not likely to be settled for a long, long time. Ducks’ fans already know that Herbert is a winner and believe he can compete with the best in the NFL, Cam Newton’s comments notwithstanding.
