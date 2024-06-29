Oregon Football: Former Duck Projected Among Most Productive NFL Running Backs for 2024
In a year that some people considered a “bad” running back class—not a single back selected in the first round of the draft—Oregon Football's Bucky Irving has an opportunity to prove them wrong.
Irving was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft and may enter his rookie year with a chip on his shoulder. He certainly posted numbers in his career at Oregon that warranted a closer pre-draft look. In any event, CBSSports compiled a list of five running backs, including Irving, who could very well play a key role in their respective team’s offense.
To some observers, Irving’s performance at the combine workout was less than spectacular. While his numbers were a little above average, he projects as a more athletic running back than what meets the eye. In fact, Irving has proven himself to be an elusive runner in space and is seen as a reliable back, not only to spell Rachaad White but to give Bucs quarterback, Baker Mayfield, another offensive weapon.
While his size (5-10 and 195 pounds) might have been an issue for some teams, Tampa Bay saw something more but were not sure they could land him in the draft.
"We thought he might go a little bit earlier," Mike Biehl, Buccaneers Director of Player Personnel, said. "He's a guy we brought in on a 'Top 30' visit and spent some time with him. We thought maybe he would be a second-day pick, but he falls to the third day. I think even talking to him, when (we) called him, he had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, thinking he should have gone earlier. We kind of like that. He's just another right kind of character guy that we've been targeting. He fits that mold."
Biehl also noted that Irving posted 1,180 rushing yards with 11 scores and 56 catches on his way to second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2023. He led all FBS backs in receptions, and Biehl believes he can be even more productive in that part of his game in the NFL.
"I think a lot of these college guys that come out, the route-running is what they have to improve, but when you see the traits – the quickness and the burst to separate – you know you can coach them up and they get a lot better at that in our league," Biehl said. "I think Bucky falls into that category. He's got really good hands, he's elusive in space, which is a cool trait to have. He's a little bit like Rachaad in that."
Tampa Bay’s off-season work has largely focused on the running game. In addition to the selection of Irving, the Buccaneers used a first-round pick to select Duke center Graham Barton. While there is more that will go into improving the rushing attack, those additions should help.
Early projections for players at any position can be difficult, yet Bucky Irving has impressed with his work ethic and strong desire to be a successful NFL running back. Ducks’ fans have seen what he can do, now it is time for him to shine on a bigger stage.
