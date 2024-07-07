Oregon Men's Basketball's Jackson Shelstad Dominates at Portland Pro-Am
EUGENE- Oregon men's basketball's rising star and projected starting point guard Jackson Shelstad is continuing to show his dominance throughout the off-season. In a dominant performance on Saturday, Shelstad scored an impressive 71 points, leading his team to a season-opening victory at the Portland Pro-Am.
The Portland Pro-Am is a weekly summer basketball league that draws a unique mix of talent. College athletes like Shelstad share the court with former NBA players and talented locals. This highly competitive league provides a platform for athletes around the state to compete and showcase their abilities.
There are many talented athletes competing at Portland Pro-Am this summer, including Mike James, the Euro League's top scorer of all time, and former Duck and NBA champion Payton Pritchard.
Canaan Chatman, a former professional basketball player and assistant coach at the University of Detroit Mercy, runs the Portland Pro-Am. Chatman has also been the director of Portland's Pro-Am, formerly known as The Great Northwest Summer League, since 1999.
According to Portland Pro-Am's social media, it was Pritchard who told Chatman that Shelstad needed his own team. The Portland Pro-Am league is composed of eight teams. One of these teams is Team JS, named after Jackson Shelstad's initials. Pritchard also has a team: Team Pritchard.
In 2021, Pritchard had a similar breakout game in Portland's Pro-Am league, scoring 92 points.
Shelstad's performance wasn't just about scoring. He also displayed his court vision, dishing out five assists, the fourth-most on the opening day.
Shelstad and Team JS will continue to compete weekly in the Portland pro-am summer league until championship weekend, which begins Saturday, August third.
