Oregon Men's Basketball's Jackson Shelstad Dominates at Portland Pro-Am

Oregon men's basketball's Jackson Shelstad continues to take the basketball world by storm. Saturday, Shelstad scored an astonishing 71 points in a Portland Pro-Am game.

Mar 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) celebrates after making a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena.
Mar 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) celebrates after making a play against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
EUGENE- Oregon men's basketball's rising star and projected starting point guard Jackson Shelstad is continuing to show his dominance throughout the off-season. In a dominant performance on Saturday, Shelstad scored an impressive 71 points, leading his team to a season-opening victory at the Portland Pro-Am.

The Portland Pro-Am is a weekly summer basketball league that draws a unique mix of talent. College athletes like Shelstad share the court with former NBA players and talented locals. This highly competitive league provides a platform for athletes around the state to compete and showcase their abilities.

There are many talented athletes competing at Portland Pro-Am this summer, including Mike James, the Euro League's top scorer of all time, and former Duck and NBA champion Payton Pritchard.

Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad drives to the basket against the Colorado Buffaloes.
Mar 16, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Jackson Shelstad (3) drives to the basket against Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship game at T-Mobile Arena. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Canaan Chatman, a former professional basketball player and assistant coach at the University of Detroit Mercy, runs the Portland Pro-Am. Chatman has also been the director of Portland's Pro-Am, formerly known as The Great Northwest Summer League, since 1999.  

According to Portland Pro-Am's social media, it was Pritchard who told Chatman that Shelstad needed his own team. The Portland Pro-Am league is composed of eight teams. One of these teams is Team JS, named after Jackson Shelstad's initials. Pritchard also has a team: Team Pritchard.  

In 2021, Pritchard had a similar breakout game in Portland's Pro-Am league, scoring 92 points.   

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard celebrates after making a three pointer at the buzzer against the Dallas Mavericks.
Jun 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) celebrates after making a three pointer at the buzzer of halftime against the Dallas Mavericks in game five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. / Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Shelstad's performance wasn't just about scoring. He also displayed his court vision, dishing out five assists, the fourth-most on the opening day.  

Shelstad and Team JS will continue to compete weekly in the Portland pro-am summer league until championship weekend, which begins Saturday, August third. 

