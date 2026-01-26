Christian Gonzalez Turns Heads With Key Interception For New England

The Oregon Ducks have been well represented when it comes to conference championship weekend in the NFL, as the contending teams (New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks, and the Los Angeles Rams) have a total of seven former Oregon players.

New England Patriots cornerback and former Ducks defender Christian Gonzalez made the biggest splash after his clutch interception against the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship GAme helped New England advance to the Super Bowl.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos' Quarterback Situation

Denver was led by quarterback Bo Nix throughout the season, but an ankle injury suffered against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round sidelined Nix for the rest of the season. As a result, the Broncos turned to backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham had a solid day, considering he was starting for the first time this season. He finished the day with a touchdown, but he also threw a game-sealing interception to Gonzalez, his first interception of the season.

Christian Gonzalez Interception

There was another angle of the play unfolding, as the talented cornerback played the best defense he could have when it came to that individual play. Here is a closer look at the coverage from Gonzalez.

Christian Gonzalez played it perfectly 👏



NEvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5vs7PZqclD — NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2026

The throw was far from perfect, as it was a questionable decision to attempt to throw into this coverage, but the defense Gonzalez played was picture-perfect. He has some of the better hips in the game when it comes to playing the cornerback position, as he is a fluid defender. He also has some of the longest arms, which makes plays like this significantly easier.

One has to imagine that playing against a guy built like Gonzalez is quite annoying and likely a headache. He is a competitive person, but the advantages that he has are remarkable. He was named a Pro Bowler after the 2025 season, and his interception against the Broncos proves Gonzalez as one of the top defensive backs in the NFL.

Oregon Ducks in This Year's Super Bowl

The Patriots will be playing against either the Rams or the Seahawks as Gonzalez looks to win the first Super Bowl of his NFL career. The New England defensive back started his college career with the Colorado Buffaloes before transferring to Oregon to play under Ducks coach Dan Lanning. In his one season in Eugene, Gonzalez totaled 50 total tackles, four interceptions, and seven passes deflected.

He played his way into becoming a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, selected No. 17 overall by the Patriots.

On the other hand, Gonzalez also knocked out a couple of former Oregon Ducks of the NFL playoffs with his clutch interception: Denver quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin, and offensive linemen Alex Forsyth and Calvin Throckmorton.

