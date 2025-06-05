Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Contract Details: One Browns Rookie Left Unsigned
With pen finally hitting paper, former Oregon Duck quarterback Dillon Gabriel signed his four-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. According to Over the Cap, a website dedicated to tracking NFL contract details, Gabriel's contract is worth around $6.2 million with a signing bonus of $1.16 million.
As the No. 94 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Gabriel is the sixth of the Browns' seven draftees to sign their contract. The only athlete yet to sign his contract after being drafted by the Browns is former Ohio State Buckeye and No. 36 pick running back Quinshon Judkins.
Over the Cap also reports that Gabriel's base salary in 2025 will be $840,000, with his cap number being the same. His contract has no fully guaranteed money (often a typical element of rookie contracts). Out of the 124 quarterbacks in the NFL, Gabriel is No. 59 for contract value.
Currently, the Browns hold five signed quarterbacks on their roster including Gabriel, former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders, NFL veteran Joe Flacco, former Philadelphia Eagle back-up Kenny Pickett, and former Cleveland starter Deshaun Watson.
It's worth noting, though the Browns have not released a timeline for Watson's recovery from a double-ruptured Achilles tendon, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot has reported that Watson is not being ruled out for a 2025 season return. If that is indeed the case, the likelihood for a quarterback being cut from the Browns gets higher.
However, with how high Gabriel was drafted and this recent signing, it seems unlikely the Browns would dump this former Duck before Pickett (who the Browns declined a $22.117 million fifth-year option after the draft, with Pickett being open to free agency in 2026). Either way, it wouldn't be shocking if the Browns drop a quarterback before the pre-season that isn't Gabriel or Sanders.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Lose To Oklahoma Sooners: Eliminated From Women's College World Series
MORE: NCAA Releases Statement On Controversial Home Plate Call, Anson Aroz Suspension
MORE: Cleveland Browns Reporter Disrespects Rookie Quarterback Dillon Gabriel
According to Ashley Bastock of Clevelanddotcom, Gabriel was the first to take reps during today's OTAs red zone 11 v 11 before Sanders. Today was the last OTAs before mini camp and training camp leading into the summer break.
When checking the ESPN Cleveland QB Tracker that keeps tabs on OTAs statistics, Gabriel leads the pack of four with 20 reps, going 11 for 20 in passing with three touchdowns. Pickett came second going 9 for 15 with two touchdowns, followed by Sanders with 9 for 14 and three touchdowns with one interception (off a tipped pass), and Flacco going 4 for 7 with zero touchdowns and interceptions.
Throughout OTAs, Gabriel has gotten the lions share of reps during drills with the former Duck often being paired up with Pickett as a mentee and mentor. However, Gabriel will have a microscope on him throughout his rookie year as his competition with Sanders for the starting job is a hot topic entering the 2025 season.
"I'm loving it," Gabriel told Cleveland Browns Daily during the Browns Foundation Annual Golf Tournament before his signing. "Been a lot of fun. A lot of learning. As you know, just with change, there's things day to day that you just have to adjust to. There's no way around it. Yeah, I am (used to change). From this point on, I think you just know how to get into your routine a little quicker... just to your new normal. But I'd say I speeded up a lot better after being three different spots in college. So that's helped me for sure."