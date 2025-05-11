Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders On 'Cool Guy' Dillon Gabriel: NFL Rookie Minicamp

Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are off to a hot start during NFL rookie minicamp. As Gabriel and Sanders battle for the starting job, Sanders revealed his early impressions of "cool guy" Gabriel, who starred for the Oregon Ducks.

Bri Amaranthus

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are off to a hot start during NFL rookie minicamp. Both have showed off their accurate arms, deep ball ability and work ethic as Browns coach Kevin Stefanski evaluates his new talent.

Gabriel and Sanders are battling for the starting job along with 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. A few days into Sanders and Gabriel's NFL careers, the NFL world can't get enough of the unprecedented four-quarterback competition. It'd be easy for Sanders and Gabriel to be pitted against each other, however both rookies are keeping a good attitude about the other.

Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mo
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Sanders revealed his early impressions of "cool guy" Gabriel.

"Cool, normal," Sanders said about Gabriel after the Browns' second camp practice. "He's a real cool guy overall. You can tell he always have a great mood. He's always in a good mood. I've only been around him two days though. He always have a great mood, but overall I can tell he's a pretty good person."

Oregon Ducks fans aren't shocked to hear this, after witnessing Gabriel effortlessly lead the Ducks with his easygoing, yet uber-competitive personality.

Gabriel's drive and "addiction to winning" showed up when he was asked about Sanders and the quarterback competition.

"I love it because of who it is," Gabriel said after the Browns first practice of camp. "The more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team. For me, we're in a room full of not just us, but Kenny [Pickett], Joe [Flacco], and DeShaun [Watson]. For us we know how important a healthy QB room is. A team that you want to be a part of. How do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best. That's just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. ... We all go do our thing, and everyone wins."

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of N
Both Gabriel and Sanders have shown splashes of their potential. Gabriel, who was given the first-team reps at practice, tossed this touchdown pass.

"I think this is definitely a place where I thrive," Gabriel said. "Being able to get back in the building and I think within six months of the draft process, you are kind of team-less and a lot of time for you to build and grow individually. But this is where I thrive, being in a team environment. That's how you play the game of football."

Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mor
May 9, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) walks off the field after rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Gabriel is not intimidated by the competition. During his college career, Gabriel had to earn three different starting roles on three different teams: UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon. The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback Gabriel shined as a Duck, leading the team to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.

Stefanski's plan is to get Gabriel and Sanders as many reps as possible, adding more competitive periods to the minicamp schedule.

"You may get the first rep of practice with the ones, but then the next period you may get the second group. So, we vary it throughout. We're focused more on the totality of this competition," Stefanski said. "I told the players last night, we tell them this – we're evaluating everything they do out on the field, in the meeting room, in the weight room. We want to see how they work. So, this is a total evaluation. It's not just about one rep at rookie minicamp or one rep in an OTA. It's really all about the body of work."

