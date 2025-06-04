Ducks Digest

Cleveland Browns Release Quarterback Stats From OTAs: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Shine

The Cleveland Browns released quarterback stats from OTAs for rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel plus veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Gabriel completed the most passes while Flacco completed the least, which is a clear sign of how reps are being shared. Sanders and Gabriel each threw three touchdowns.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, facing, chats with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, facing, chats with rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns released quarterback stats from day two of organized team activities (OTAs) for rookie quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel plus veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Notably, Cleveland's third round 2025 NFL Draft pick Gabriel completed the most passes while Flacco completed the least, showing a clear sign of how reps are being shared. Sanders and Gabriel each threw three touchdowns while Pickett tossed two touchdowns. Sanders was the only quarterback to throw and interception.

Below are the stats from 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 team drills for the former Oregon Ducks star Gabriel and his teammates Sanders, Flacco and Pickett.

Both rookies Sanders and Gabriel are turning heads at OTAs and have the potential to be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback. The last month has included unprecedented media coverage for a Browns offseason, which much thanks to Sanders' NFL draft fall to the fifth round. Shedeur is used to the spotlight as the son of NFL legend and current Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. However, Gabriel is also handling the attention with poise - the Heisman Trophy candidate is uber competitive but also has a laid-back personality.

The Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski find themselves in a unique scenario with four quarterbacks vying to become Cleveland's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Also, Deshaun Watson is still on the team but is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.

"Yeah, those guys are doing great," Stefanski said of Gabriel and Sanders. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room which I think is really fun for me and my vantage point."

"I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe [Flacco], 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There's Deshaun [Watson], had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing I'm really - it's fun to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski said.

Likely, Cleveland will not enter NFL training camp with four quarterbacks, meaning one will be traded or cut.

NFL insider Mike Florio is predicting that Pickett will be the odd man out, and that Cleveland could be hyping him up to boost his trade value.

“Put me down for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp. They have been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about he’s looked so good in the offseason program and I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett,” said Florio on Pro Football Talk.

One of the challenges of a crowded quarterback room is limited reps. If Cleveland wants to give a real chance to one of the rookies to develop this offseason, it may look to trade or cut one of its veterans in Pickett or Flacco. The former Super Bowl MVP Flacco obviously has the experience edge but also is new to the organization and will need reps.

“I don’t think they’re taking those four to camp. I think one of those guys will be gone, traded or cut, and replaced with a true camp arm who’s there to help get through the individual drills,” continued Florio.

Flacco was widely-considered the favorite to begin the season under center, but now the competition is wide open during OTAs. As far as who is working out with the first-team, Stefanski has revealed that the order of the quarterbacks is not of huge importance.

It'll be all eyes on Cleveland as they sort through this (good?) problem.

