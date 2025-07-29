Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Sets Major Career Goal
The Denver Broncos are entering their second season with quarterback Bo Nix. The former Oregon Ducks star is focused on being the best quarterback for his team. The Broncos made it to the postseason last year, but Nix is focused on improving for the future.
Nix earned the No. 64 spot in the NFL Top 100 Players of 2025. The ranking is voted on by players in the NFL, showing the respect his peers have for him after just one season. While speaking to the media, Nix argued that No. 64 is not good enough, and he has higher goals he wants to achieve.
Nix Sets Career Goal
Earning a spot in the NFL Top 100 Players is a high honor after spending just one season in the NFL. It shows that the former Oregon quarterback stood out among the players across the NFL, and the league sees his talents.
“I think it’s obviously a cool honor, because that’s [what] your peers think … guys you play,” Nix said via the team’s official website. “At the same time, just the way I think, the way I’m motivated, I want to continue to get higher [on the list].”
“Not even for the ranking. It doesn’t really matter where you’re ranked, it’s just an internal standard that I have that I want to be the best in the world. I know there are a lot of guys that I’m competing for that with. I’m not going to stop until I at least give it my best try," Nix continued.
Nix’s mindset is just what a team wants to hear from their starting quarterback. The former Oregon quarterback did have a slow start in his rookie season. It took until week four to score a passing touchdown and until Nov. 17 to pass for over 300 yards. Instead of letting the slow progress knock him down, Nix turned it around for the offense.
Nix and the Broncos won six of their 10 final games of the season, with the former Oregon quarterback throwing 24 touchdowns. This push late in the season helped the Broncos earn a spot in the postseason.
Nix Ready For Year Two
The Denver Broncos are in a tough AFC West filled with high-talent players. The division features none other than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which will naturally make the AFC West a challenge.
The Broncos also have to face the Los Angeles Chargers and fellow former Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who made a trade for quarterback Geno Smith. Nix was was able to make the AFC playoffs as a rookie, and he is looking to make a deeper playoff run this season.
“I just want to continue to show these guys that I’m willing to work, and find every which way we can to find wins and find every which way for me to get better,” Nix continued. “I know I have a lot of growth left, a lot to be done, but these guys are going to help me get there.”
With training camp off and running, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has had immense praise for his second-year quarterback. Payton has the full belief that Nix can lead the team, and his teammates share the same belief. With Nix’s mindset of always working to be the best, the Broncos have the potential to be a consistently dominant team in the NFL.