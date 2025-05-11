Cleveland Browns' Dillon Gabriel Not Bothered By Shedeur Sanders' Media Coverage
The Cleveland Browns selected former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders as part of the 2025 NFL Draft, and the two rookies are inevitably compared against each other at the start of their professional careers. At Cleveland's rookie minicamp, reporters asked Gabriel about the
Gabriel's response not only showed off his own maturity but also the culture that exists in Cleveland as these rookies join the franchise.
More questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team. For me, we're in a room full of not just us, but Kenny (Pickett), Joe (Flacco) and Deshaun (Watson). And for us, we know how important a healthy QB a room is, but also a team that you want to be a part of. How do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best? That's just pushing one another, which talent naturally does, and naturally, it's it's healthy. For us, we all go do our thing and everyone wins," Gabriel responded.
As the former Oregon Duck mentioned, the Browns have other quarterbacks on the roster besides the two rookies in Gabriel and Sanders. In fact, Cleveland signed Joe Flacco during the offseason as well as acquired Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles, giving the Browns four new quarterbacks.
The popularity of Sanders combined with his slide in the NFL Draft has certainly created a lot of storylines for the Browns' upcoming season, but it appears as though both rookies are focused on perfecting their craft.
Like Gabriel, Sanders is getting to know his newest teammate. While the two rookies are expected to compete for positioning on the quarterback depth chart, both Gabriel and Sanders seem to be complimentary of each other.
"Cool, normal. He's a real cool guy overall. . . . I've only been around him two days though. He always have a great mood, but overall I can tell he's a pretty good person," Sanders said when asked to share his thoughts on Gabriel.
The mindset in Cleveland makes sense, as Browns general manager Andrew Berry emphasized the competition that will take place across the roster during the offseason. After drafting Sanders in the fifth round, Berry was asked what message the Browns gave to the high-profile quarterback:
"You have to come in and work, and you have to come in and compete. That's the message. Nothing's given. It really doesn't matter where you picked, it's what you do from that point forward. Because that's the reality for all the guys that we selected this weekend," Berry said.
Cleveland's rookie minicamp ends on Sunday, but the attention will remain on the Browns quarterback room as the NFL preseason approaches. With Gabriel and Sanders splitting reps, will one of the rookie quarterbacks be able to win the starting job?